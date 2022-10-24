Whitewater State Park naturalists make nature, science accessible

ELBA — On a Friday afternoon in Whitewater State Park's visitor center, interpretive naturalist Jeremy Darst showed a class of roughly 20 people — children, parents and grandparents — how to tell if something is a fossil.

"You see anything circular when we're fossil hunting, pay attention to it, because that is life showing, OK? Life has pattern," Darst said, holding up a limestone-encased fossil the shape and size of a dinner plate. "Do you see a pattern? There's a crosshatch, there's a hatching to this."

As a former science teacher turned Minnesota State Park naturalist, Darst said his role at Whitewater State Park is really to inspire people to learn more about the world around them.

"We're ... trying to make a connection to nature in the hopes that they'll take somebody else and show it, or they'll revisit it and do it again themselves, and if they fall in love with it, they'll want to protect it," Darst said. "So there's this idea that you are trying to instill this love of something that we all love, especially if you're a naturalist and you grew up outside like I did."

When it comes to his programs, like Friday's fossil hunt along a limestone cliff face just off of County Road 9, Darst said the participants won't remember everything he taught them, but he wants the feeling of enjoyment to stick with them.

"I didn't go into all the nitty gritty details," he said. "If they remember this (region) was an ocean, they remember that fact, and it was fun ... that's really the goal."

While Darst has been working as a naturalist for 15 years, spending 10 of them at Whitewater, Maple Lasilla is just starting out. Originally from Canada, Lasilla is an environmental science student at Rochester Community and Technical College and a interpretive naturalist intern at Whitewater.

Maple Lasilla is an interpretive naturalist intern at Whitewater State Park. Lasilla is pictured Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Whitewater State Park near Elba. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

"A lot of people always think I'm a park ranger," Lasilla said. "The full title is interpretive naturalist, and the interpretive part is really what's important. What I always tell people, basically, it is being the bridge between the hard science that a lot of environmental scientists do and the general public."

Naturalists get to take part in that science, too; during her internship, Lasilla got to use radio telemetry technology to count bats at night.

"It's my job to take those concepts, conservation, stream studies, birding, all that sort of stuff and find a way to introduce it to the public in a way that's both fun and educational and gets them excited about the park, too," she said.

It's a job with even more emphasis now that the impacts of climate change are becoming more noticeable.

"We look for specific things inside the park so it's not some abstract idea that, hey, climate is affecting us, and here's how it's affecting Whitewater," Darst said. "Minneiska (campground) exists because of the '07 flood, and that is in a sequence of flooding that's getting more and more common. We looked at it and said, 'Well, we could keep the campground that existed, and people would potentially, in the future, have more issues. Or, we could build a new campground.

"So it can be something really foundational," Darst continued, "like when you're sitting at the campfire tonight, climate change has something to do with the reason that you're staying here instead of across the river."

Back at the fossil hunt, children took turns taking chunks of limestone to Darst, asking him what kinds of fossils they had found. Darst would point out the spirals of prehistoric snail shells and the bumpy, scale-like impressions of algae clusters called receptaculites.

Dede Mraz, of Lewiston, and her grandchildren, Daniel Richard, 8, and his sister, Maggie, 4, take part in a fossil hunting program through Whitewater State Park on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, near Eyota. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

For Dede Mraz, who took her grandchildren Daniel and Maggie on the fossil hunt, she said programs like this are great because children are naturally curious. Before her grandchildren came along, Mraz took her own children to Whitewater.

"I think it's fortunate that we live close enough to take advantage of these sorts of things," said Mraz, a Lewiston resident. "Who knows, maybe they'll become geologists or biologists — just good to expose them to that sort of thing."

Since she's had firsthand experience in the job, Lasilla said she wants to work as a naturalist after earning her associate's degree and continuing her education in the University of Minnesota's environmental education program.

Jeremy Darst, an interpretive naturalist at Whitewater State Park, helps Keeva Raab, left, and Blakely Feiner, both 8 and from Roseville, identify a fossil during a fossil hunting program Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, near Eyota. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

"I think it is one of those jobs that a lot of people don't realize exists," Lasilla said. "And there's so many environmental jobs out there that if someone is interested in a career in the outdoors, but they're interested in another career, chances are that career also exists within the scope of environmental science."

Darst's advice for those interested in an environmental career: volunteer.

"Go volunteer at Oxbow, at Quarry Hill, at Chester Woods; find out if you like it or not, and find out if you enjoy being in front of people," he said.

And opportunities to get out and learn about the environment exist even during Minnesota's icy winters.

"We've got programs every weekend of the year," Darst said. "It's dead of winter, I'm sick of being inside — come to Whitewater and go snowshoeing. It's February: Still sick of being cold, it's gotten dark out, come and learn how to do maple syruping. ... What we can offer is pretty robust."

