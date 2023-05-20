Who decides when it's OK to paint the town red, and other colors?

Dear Answer Man: I saw the new street mural painted at Slatterly Park. What city ordinances regulate street painting? Who issues a permit for this? Could someone paint a swastika at an intersection? I’m wondering because I know you can't paint your house number on the curb to help emergency services to identify your house, but we can paint on the street itself? — Art Critic.

Dear Art,

To quote the post-Impressionist painter Paul Cézanne: “Don't be an art critic, but paint, there lies salvation.” Wise words, though the man painted everything from baskets of fruit to piles of skulls, so take that with a grain of salt if your choose.

Still, you ask questions that bear some investigation. Fortunately, Megan Moeller, communication & engagement coordinator for the city of Rochester, knows the answers. Well, she knows where to find the information we need, and that's just as good.

Here's what Megan said: "The Slatterly Park street mural you referenced in your inquiry was, I believe, through the RNeighbor’s Rcolorful Corners program."

Proposals for such art projects are reviewed and permitted through the city's Public Works department. Unless there exists a hotbed of neo-Nazis in the Public Works department — I'm going to say no such cabal exists — I'm guessing approval of a swastika or any other images associated with hate groups, images of a controversial nature (Confederate flags, for example) or even Cézanne's famous trio of skulls is unlikely to gain approval.

There are also some federal guidelines for street markings that are designed to ensure pedestrian and vehicular safety, though most of those rules have to do with crosswalks and traffic instructions and seem unconcerned with art.

René Halasy, RNeighbors executive director, added that there are three such neighborhood street art projects in the city of Rochester. The others are near Goose Egg Park near Northrup Community Center and Cimarron Neighborhood east of U.S. Highway 52 in northwest Rochester.

Progress is seen as community members paint the street mural on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street Southeast in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

"We started this program after four different neighborhoods came to us one winter," Halasy said. The neighborhood groups had heard of something similar in Portland, Oregon. So, a steering committee that included a city traffic engineer was formed.

City approval on revocable permits was needed. That process included getting approval of the artwork ahead of time — swastikas not allowed — and getting signatures from neighbors within a two-block radius of where the art would be placed.

Halasy said there are benefits to the artwork. For example, cars tend to slow down near the artwork. The public art also increases the value of the neighborhood.

There's also the benefit of bringing neighbors together when the artwork is installed and periodically repainted — snowplows, traffic and weather take their toll even though street paint is used.

"You hear these wonderful stories about neighbors meeting neighbors," Halasy said. "The community-building that comes out of those murals is beautiful."

For example, kids who take part take pride in seeing the spot that they painted, Halasy said. And during the recent project at Slatterly Park, about 120 people came out to help.

Oh, and the paint used comes from Struve's Paint and Decorating — "buy local," Halasy said.

As for the house numbers on the curb, you are correct, my critic. The city attorney's office noted that per Rochester Code of Ordinances 9-1-4(d): "No person shall paint or stencil on any curb located in a public right-of-way in the city except for authorized public utility purposes only." This includes house numbers. Though your concern about helping emergency services find your home seem unfounded in this age of Google Maps and other wayfinding apps, I'm guessing the police, fire and ambulance services know where you live.

While art is a matter of taste, my critic, I'd have to say that while it's painted on the roadway, there's not a lot of downside to this street art.

Art, like beauty, is in the eye of the beholder. Artfully send questions to Answer Man at answerman@postbulletin.com .