Who pays when shoplifters walk out of stores with merchandise?

Dear Answer Man: My daughter works at large retailer in Rochester. She had an encounter yesterday with a group of teens and asked if they were finding what they wanted. She was met with nasty comments, and then they had shoes and clothes and just walked out laughing. She is not allowed to stop them. As a consumer, I am angry that this cost is passed on to us. Not only that, but what kind of humans are being raised? No respect or regard for law? — Fuming consumer.

Dear Fumes,

There’s an old adage that “crime doesn’t pay.” In the case of these rude thieves, I hope that holds true.

And, not to kick an old adage when it’s down, you’re correct that the ones who do pay are honest consumers who foot the bill for the “shrinkage” — a business’ earnings lost through damage or theft of merchandise — that, sadly, is part of doing business. And, yes, shoplifting is a serious crime that, so it seems, these kids treated as something of a joke.

How serious? Well, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension’s crime stats, in 2021 there were 643 shoplifting offenses in Olmsted County. The vast majority (413) occurred at department/discount stores. Supermarket/grocery stores got hit 118 times. Convenience/service/gas stations stores got nicked 74 times. The rest of the cases happened at shopping malls (12), liquor stores (9), other/unknown (8), drug store/doctor’s office/hospital (3), commercial office buildings (2) or motel/motel (2), restaurant (1) and specialty store (1).

The good news is of those 643 cases, 492 were cleared by arrest. Another seven were cleared by some vague BCA term called “exceptional means,” whatever that means. And 144, or about 12 a month, went unsolved. That translates to a 77.6% clearance rate.

While shoplifting cases in 2022 went up (681), the rate of cases cleared by arrest or “exceptional means” was roughly the same (75.3%). More good news: Thus far in 2023, cases are down. Through March — the most recent data from the BCA — there have only been 116 cases. If that rate keeps up over the year, that’ll mean only 464 cases total.

Rochester Police Department Crime Prevention and Communications Coordinator Amanda Grayson said while retailers set their own policies when it comes to dealing with shoplifters, RPD recommends a good surveillance system that provides adequate images of suspects, and asks for retailers to report crimes with proper documentation.

“Rochester Police Department communicates with retailers and area law enforcement agencies about criminal activity to help prevent other partners from being victimized,” Grayson wrote in an email to Answer Man’s minions. “Shoplifting might seem like a minor offense, but it’s harmful to everyone. It costs retailers billions of dollars each year, which is often passed along to consumers.”

She added that a shoplifting conviction can harm a suspect’s credibility and potentially damage job and housing prospects.

So, Fumes, while those ne’er-do-wells who — allegedly — stole from the store where your daughter works might have treated the incident like a joke, there’s a better than average chance that eventually they won’t have the last laugh.

Send questions to Answer Man at answerman@postbulletin.com .