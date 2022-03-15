Who'll win the open Congress seat? These 7 factors will decide

ROCHESTER — Twenty people have entered the ring. One person will emerge from this political cage match the victor.

The sheer number of people running for Congress in the 1st District special election will make it one of the most unique contests in Minnesota political history, analysts say.

Tuesday was the deadline for candidates to file for the special election. The bar is now closed.

But the number of contestants isn’t the only thing that has made this race so distinctive: Never has there been quite such a combination of events: The death of an incumbent, Rep. Jim Hagedorn, from cancer last month, occurring in the same year as the reapportionment of new congressional districts.

“It’s kind of like harmonic convergence,” said Steven Schier, a Minnesota political analyst. “It’s the political equivalent of a two-head calf at the county fair.”

Hagedorn’s death and the decision of one-time DFL candidate Dan Feehan, who lost to Hagedorn twice, not to run created an enormous vacuum, and it has been filled by an avalanche of candidates.

It will be a wide-open race. And whatever the differences in political views among the 10 Republicans, nine Democrats and one Legal Marijuana Now candidate (16 men and three women), all share one trait. They look in the mirror and think to themselves: Why not me?

“The other question is: Is anybody standing in the way and closing the door to my opportunity here,” Schier said. “And since there’s not a prohibitive favorite, the answer is no. It’s a unique opportunity, and a lot of people have jumped in.”

Here are seven factors that could determine the winner.

1. Turnout will be key for the special election.

Most of the candidates are unknown to most voters. Candidates have only 10 weeks between the end of the filing period and the special election primary on May 24 to introduce themselves. Turnout is likely to be low, said Mark Liebow, chairman of DFL Senate District 26. The edge will go to any of the candidates who can galvanize supporters and motivate them to vote. The winners of the special election primary could prevail with as little as 20 percent of the vote and earn the right to represent their parties in the Aug. 9 special election.

2. An edge will go to candidates who already have an electoral base of support.

Reps. Nels Pierson of Rochester and Jeremy Munson of St. Lake Crystal, as well as former state Rep. Brad Finstad, all have records of winning elections by appealing to voters within the 1st District. Those islands of support could prove critical.

3. Money will be important.

Schier says the ability to raise money combined with having a base of support within the district will catapult that person into the “frontier of candidates.”

4. How that money is spent will be different than in a general election.

Liebow said this won’t be a race where large sums of money will be spent on TV and newspaper advertisements. It will be more targeted. “This is the time you do direct mail and phone calls to the people who are the most likely to vote. So it takes some money, but not a ton of money,” Liebow said.

5. The electoral calendar will advantage Republicans.

The Aug. 9 special election will be held on the same day that voters will cast ballots in the general election primary. A passel of GOP candidates are also running for governor to unseat DFL Gov. Tim Walz. And if there is a primary to choose the party’s nominee, Republican voters will be more motivated to head to the polls than Democrats. That will help the 1st District GOP candidate, whoever that may be.

6. Trump voters could be a huge factor, but will they turn out?

In the 2020 presidential election, the GOP was able to increase the Republican vote in the 1st District by 25,000, said Jerod Spilman, chairman of the GOP 1st District. That’s a boatload of votes, and any candidate who can capture a portion of them will benefit.

That could elevate Finstad’s candidacy, since he served in the Trump administration as Minnesota state director of USDA Rural Development.

“Can anybody get a Trump endorsement?” said Schier. “With a primary like this so crowded, the Trump endorsement could be very helpful.”

7. Be prepared to be surprised?

There are many unknowns. Could a relatively unknown candidate emerge as the winner? How much money will Jeff Ettinger, a Democratic candidate and former CEO of Hormel, spend on his candidacy? How will voters view the candidacy of Jennifer Carnahan, Hagedorn’s widow? Carnahan was chairwoman of the state GOP Party until she resigned in disgrace last year.

Many have compelling stories, like Sarah Brakebill-Hacke, a Rochester Community and Technical College graduate who overcame family dysfunction and homelessness to become an Ivy League student. “I think this is the kind of thing where high quality organizing could beat any sort of general expectation,” Liebow said.

GOP candidates: Bob "Again" Carney Jr., Ken Navitsky, Brad Finstad, Jeremy Munson, Kevin Kocina, Roger Ungemach, Matt Benda, J.R. Ewing, Jennifer Carnahan, and Nels Pierson.

Democratic candidates: Richard W. Painter, George H. Kalberer, Sarah Brakebill-Hacke, Jeff Ettinger, Rick DeVoe, Warren Lee Anderson, James Rainwater, Candice Deal-Bartell.

Legal Marijuana Now candidate: Richard B. Reisdorf

Grassroots - Legalize Cannabis: Haroun McClellan.

