Who's a pandemic "hero"? DFL, GOP clash about who should get the checks.

ROCHESTER — A proposal to cut “hero” checks for Minnesota front-line workers who kept the state’s economy running in the earliest stages of the pandemic is running into roadblocks as state GOP and DFL legislators clash over who should qualify for the checks.

On Monday, state and local DFL legislators and leaders from various industries gathered at Kids Choice Childcare Center in Rochester to highlight a more financially generous approach toward rewarding and compensating “essential workers.”

While the GOP proposal divvies up a smaller pot of federal dollars to a narrower list of workers — mainly doctors, nurses and other health care workers — the DFL legislation covers a larger list of “heroes.” They include child care providers, paramedics, firefighters, educators, grocers and people in the hospitality industry.

The proposal would cost $1 billion and $1,500 checks would be sent to 667,000 people. The GOP proposal costs $250 million and $1,200 checks would go to fewer people.

“We are calling on our Republican colleagues to join us and give this issue a priority in the session before we do corporate tax cuts or any other policies,” said Sen. Erin Murphy, a St. Paul Democrat, in an interview with the Post Bulletin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Helen White is the director at Quality Kids Care Center. White is phtoographed Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at the center in Rochester. A group of legislators and childcare providers, including White, held a press conference in Rochester to highlight the need to pass legislation that would deliver $1,500 in "hero pay" to Minnesota frontline workers, including those in health care, childcare workers, teachers, retail and others. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Rep. Liz Boldon, a Rochester Democrat, called the $1,500 checks a “token of appreciation” for people who went to work and braved the pandemic at a time when there were no vaccines to combat the fast-spreading COVID-19 virus.

“They put themselves at risk and the health and safety of their families at risk, so that the rest of Minnesota could keep moving forward at that time,” Boldon said.

The dispute over the checks and who gets them represents unfinished business from the aftermath of the last legislative session.

The split dates to last summer when a Minnesota working group of lawmakers and state commissioners agreed that workers asked to quarantine or take unpaid time off to recover from the illness should be compensated for their sacrifices. But the panel disagreed over who should get the $250 million in federal dollars.

Bills both in the House and Senate reflect the work of the working group.

Unable to agree on the parameters of special session amid concerns that Republican legislators would oust state Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, DFL Gov. Tim Walz declined to call a special session last year.

Helen White is the director at Quality Kids Care Center. White is phtoographed Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at the center in Rochester. A group of legislators and childcare providers, including White, held a press conference in Rochester to highlight the need to pass legislation that would deliver $1,500 in "hero pay" to Minnesota frontline workers, including those in health care, childcare workers, teachers, retail and others. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

The $1 billion proposal touted by Murphy and Boldon in Rochester Monday represents a bill separate from the legislation that emerged from the working group and that came after the state forecast a multi-billion dollar surplus.

“With a $7.7 billion surplus, we have dedicated $1,500 to each front-line worker,” Murphy said. “It will put money in their pocket. It would make them whole again.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Murphy specifically called on GOP Sens. Dave Senjem and Carla Nelson of Rochester and Sen. Jeremy Miller of Winona to add their support to her bill.

Senjem said he and other Republicans hold to the belief that the checks should be targeted to a “defined group of medical providers.” Their bill is authored by Sen. Karin Housley of Stillwater.

“We believe that these people were most at risk, most potentially exposed and gave of themselves over and above what many people did,” Senjem said.

While noting the contributions of those in the child care, hospitality and other industries — “everybody’s important” — Senjem said those who walked into COVID hospital wards to treat infected patients took the biggest risk.

“Nobody was totally certain about this disease and how to protect themselves,” Senjem said. “We’ve talked about this, and we keep coming back to it. They were the heroes.”

Helen White, an assistant director at Quality Kids Child Center, a center that serves about 100 children from infant to school age, calls child care an industry in crisis.

Although she serves as a director, White’s role at Quality Kids depends on the moment. She can find herself juggling an assortment of roles, including teacher, cook and driver. White, 38, gets no benefits or retirement from her job, but she can’t bring herself to walk away from it because “it’s my passion.”

White said child care workers have been called “essential workers" since the beginning of the pandemic and should be treated accordingly by the state. It was child care workers who made it possible for the nurses and doctors with children to get to work. Their work also exposed them to the virus.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think recognition is good not only for desperately keeping staff in the field, but also to get attention to the child care crisis,” White said.

