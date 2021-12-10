Who's living in downtown Rochester? Report looks at range of people as population grows

Riann Bright feels a sense of connection as a downtown resident.

“There is just so much that is intertwined downtown,” she said. “For me, there is a higher sense of community.”

As property manager of The Maven on Broadway apartments, she had a choice of living downtown or elsewhere when she moved to Rochester in 2019.

“This was just the starting point. I didn’t know I would still be living here on site,” she said, adding that now she can’t imagine living anywhere else in the city.

RELATED: "Downtown is a great opportunity": Rochester retail recruitment efforts launch DMC EDA joins efforts to encourage businesses to fill empty spaces in downtown core

Bright was one of many voices contributing to a recent Rochester Downtown Alliance research project tracking who lives downtown and what they expect from their neighborhood.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think of downtown as a resident attraction,” RDA Executive Director Holly Masek said. “We’ve added 480 housing units, just in the special service district, and over 900 in a half-mile radius of downtown in the last 10 years.

“These are young professionals or empty nesters. They need things, and they all want the urban lifestyle.”

Centered on the intersection of First Avenue Southwest and Second Street Southwest, the area within a half-mile radius saw a 28.6% growth rate between 2010 and 2020, according to U.S. Census data.

The head count increased from 3,126 to 4,020, with a projected 4,417 by 2025.

Comparatively, the population within a 1.5-mile radius of downtown grew by 11.7% between census collections, and Olmsted County saw 12.9% growth.

Economic driver

“We’ve heard downtown Rochester described as the fastest-growing neighborhood in Rochester,” said Chris Schad, the Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency’s director of business development.

ADVERTISEMENT

The DMC initiative is fueling the growth of residential options, according to developers.

Mike Zirbes, co-founder of North Rock Real Estate, was involved with the creation of the Riverwalk Apartments near Mayo Field, as well as The Hue Apartments at the intersection of First Avenue Southwest and Fourth Street Southwest.

He said both rely on increased Mayo Clinic employees and activity fueled by DMC efforts.

“I think people at Mayo Clinic work very hard and have long days a lot of times, so being close to home is a value for a lot of people,” he said.

Dirk Erickson, who is working with John and Marcia Bouquet to develop the Bryk on Broadway apartments, said the same is true for others who work in downtown hospitality and other nearby jobs.

Progress is made on the Bryke on Broadway building Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin Traci Westcott

The new apartment complex being constructed at the intersection of Broadway and Civic Center Drive will focus on affordable housing for the workforce connected to DMC and other economic growth efforts.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s basically workforce housing,” he said of the 180-unit, mixed-income project. “It’s going to be anyone from a hotel staff person, like cleaning staff, all the way to a lab technician at Mayo.”

The 30-year tax-increment financing agreement with the city calls for 54 apartments to be affordable to households earning $50,000, which is 50% of the area median income. Another 18 units will be available for people earning nearly $61,000, with the remaining 108 apartments dedicated to households earning $78,500 a year, which is 80% of the area median income.

With plans to open in January 2023, Erickson said he anticipates starting to sign early leases next year and estimates call for the building to be considered full within nine months.

Zirbes said the timeline is fairly typical for similar apartments, but The Hue’s efforts to reach planned capacity within a year of opening were slowed by the pandemic, which coincided with its completion.

“You couldn’t have picked a worse time to open an apartment building,” he said, adding that current occupancy reports have been strong.

The Hue apartments at 33 4th St. SW as they were under construction in 2020. (Jeff Kiger / jkiger@postbulletin.com) free

The Hue is listing rents starting at $1,145 for a studio apartment, and Riverwalk online listings start at $1,335 with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments on site.

Mazek said many downtown apartment managers reported 90% occupancy rates during the summer.

Down the street from The Hue, Bright said The Maven has seen similar pandemic-related struggles, especially as Mayo Clinic froze most hiring, but she also said she’s been getting more neighbors.

Studio apartments listed on The Maven’s website show rent starting at $1,354.

At one point last year, Bright said 60 new leases were signed in a two-month period at the 425 S. Broadway Ave. apartment building.

The Maven Joe Ahlquist

Zirbes said current challenges could slow construction of new apartments, but he sees a continued market and would consider another project after construction prices stabilize.

Bright said participation in a resident focus group that helped feed the RDA report showed her the need will be there, with a variety of people choosing to live downtown, where many buildings offer amenities tied to their location.

While Mayo Clinic is a driving factor for some, it’s not for others.

Diverse needs

The report reflects that, citing the high number of apartments catering to lower-income residents who need assistance with rent, as well as senior housing provided by Mayo Clinic’s Charter House and a variety of older apartment buildings that have been rehabilitated for a new generation of tenants.

Income-qualified rents at buildings like First Avenue Flats, 400 First Ave. NW, are listed at $958 to $970 for a one-bedroom unit and $884 to $1,162 for two bedrooms, according to the management company’s website.

Other housing provides opportunities for subsidies that have tenants’ rents limited to 30% of their income.

“It was interesting to see where everyone’s personal needs and wants were,” she said, noting requests included new types of entertainment and larger retail outlets.

Masek, who lives in the downtown-adjacent Historic Southwest neighborhood, said a common thread among desires for people living near the city’s core is an increased ability to fill daily needs without leaving the area.

Holly Masek is the executive director of the Rochester Downtown Allialnce (Rochester Magazine photo)

“They want to be able to walk out of their houses and run their errands,” she said. “They want to get their shoes repaired and get their dry cleaning.”

Bright said many downtown residents come from other cities that offer all their needed services within walking distance of downtown, and they want the same here.

For some, she said there’s already enough to provide the option to live downtown without a personal vehicle.

“It is not a necessity,” she said of owning a car and living downtown. “I’ve met a lot of people who bring a car and then sell the car. I’ve met a lot of people from overseas that don’t feel a need for a vehicle.”

She said growing transit options, as well as hourly rental cars, provide more options to live without personal transportation, which can help offset other costs.

At the same time, she acknowledges she’s not likely to give up her vehicle.

“I’m from Alaska, so I can’t be without my Jeep,” she said.

Erickson said the same is true for many who grew up in and around Rochester.

“If you grow up in Minnesota, you pretty much need a car,” he said.

However, like Bright, he pointed out that DMC and other efforts continue to lure new residents from out of state.

“You get a lot of people that come in for Mayo that come from larger cities and understand living without a car,” he said.

Bright said the mix, along with increased community activity, makes downtown a true center point for the city.

“You have a little thump on the heartbeat of what is happening in Rochester,” she said.

7 things to know about downtown residents

Research into who is living in downtown Rochester was conducted by consultants from Stantec for the Rochester Downtown Alliance.

The project that started in April is intended to help the RDA and downtown business understand who is living within a half-mile of the intersection of First Avenue Southwest and Second Street Southwest, as well as who lives within 1.5 miles of the center point.

Here’s a few things the research reveals:

1. The downtown core has a nearly equal mix of older residents and young adults.

The largest age group within a half-mile of the downtown center are 75 and older.

That 25.3 percent is nearly matched by the 23.8 percent of residents who are between the ages of 15 and 35, according to the research.

The study points to college students and young professionals as responsible for the younger age group and several senior-housing options as key for attracting older residents.

2. Education level varies.

Nearly a third (30.6%) of core downtown residents have a high school diploma or less, and another 24.4% have college credits that fall short of a bachelor’s degree.

Residents with graduate or professional degrees account for nearly a quarter of the residents (22.8%), which slightly outpaces the 20.2% countywide and significantly overshadows the 12.7% statewide.

3. The downtown core has less diversity than the surrounding area.

Data collected by Stantec shows approximately 26% of the city’s downtown core is non-white, compared to 34.7% of the area that is within 1.5 miles of downtown’s center.

The greatest increase in the larger area is among Black residents, which jumps from 11.8 percent of the core residents to 21.7% of those within 1.5 miles.

Asian residents have a higher density closer to the downtown center, accounting for 7.8% of core residents and 4% of residents in the broader downtown area.

4. Most households are single-person households.

Nearly 63% of households in the downtown core are composed of one person, reflecting the high numbers of students, young professionals and seniors.

The percentage drops to 40.1% when the larger 1.5-mile radius is considered and 28.1 percent countywide.

Downtown families with children account for 10.9% of core households and 24.5% in the larger area, with the countywide percentage at 31.9%.

5. More than a quarter of households earn less than $15,000 annually.

While 7.6% of county residents earn less than $15,000 on a yearly basis, the low-income housing developments and student housing in the city’s core means the income range more than doubles the others in the study’s comparison.

The next highest segment is the 12.6% of residents earning $15,000 to $25,000, followed closely by the 12.3% earning $50,000 to $75,000.

Combining the four highest income ranges shows nearly a quarter (24.6%) of downtown core residents earn more than $75,000, compared to the 33.2% in the area that includes an extra mile outside the center and the 51.7% countywide.

6. Downtown is a rental environment.

The city’s core has some single-family homes and condos, but 70.1% of homes are rental properties, compared to 50% in the larger downtown area and 30.2 percent countywide.

7. Vacancies are at a higher rate in core.

Data collected by Stantec in 2020 show 13.2% percent available housing was vacant in the downtown core.

The percentage dropped to 8.6% when the larger downtown area was considered and 5.4% countywide.