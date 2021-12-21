Why are some fire hydrants covered in plastic?

‘Twas the week before Christmas and all along the streets, the fire hydrants were wrapped in large plastic sheets.

And all through the town, people were wondering why. When city spokeswoman Jenna Bowman drafted a reply:

(Paraphrased)

It’s the first year we’ve employed such a trick, it’s to protect them from salt when the ice gets too thick.

For when our crews spread salt on the road, that chemical concoction causes metal to corrode.

We hope the protections help them last longer. It could make our budget a bit stronger.

You see some are covered and others are bare, we chose which to wrap based on the traffic there.

For where there are more cars on the street, determines how much that we treat.

And while that plastic protects hydrants from some abuse, the ones in clear wrap are still ready for use.

They’re still full of water, standing by and charged. The hydrants we turn off, get a plastic cap that’s orange and large.

That way firefighters don’t get confused when they arrive, as to which of the hydrants are off or live.

We’ll see how they fare with this test. We do hope it works out for the best.

