Why are there flood lights sometimes left on at John Marshall High School?

Answer Man: Why are there two or three floodlights on at JM early in the morning and late at night? — Anonymous reader.

Mr. or Ms. Anonymous,

I'm going to assume from your question that you're the parent of a perpetual light-leaver-on-er who has decided to expand your search of youth to lecture about the irresponsibility of their bad habit. While I can sympathize with your, no doubt, noble mission, I assure you that absent-minded teenagers are not the culprit here.

That said, I did reach out to the lighting overlords at Rochester Public Schools and have some information to offer you. Allow me to shine a light on your inquiry. And yes, that pun was intentional, in case any of our slower readers were wondering.

(Or is it "any of our dimmer readers?" Or maybe our "not-to-bright readers?")

ADVERTISEMENT

Oh, who am I kidding, if you read the Post Bulletin, you're at the top of the class. Anyway, I digress.

The school's normal outdoor lighting is automated to turn on when it's dark enough. But that's not what you asked about. You wanted to know about the flood lights.

I should say your question caused a little confusion. You used the term "flood lights." I decided to give you the shadow of the doubt and worded my own inquiry to the school district the same way. They weren't sure what I was talking about.

So thanks a lot for making me look like a dim-wit (see what I did there? If the Post Bulletin wasn't such a stick in the mud about using emojis, I'd have used a winking face to communicate my cleverness — or maybe even a light bulb emoji).

Anyway, the only conclusion I could come to was that you were talking about the high school's stadium lighting. However, I'm also open to conspiracy theories about UFOs and searchlight-equipped spy balloons. Or, if the light you saw happened to be at the end of a long tunnel, I wish you luck in your journey to wherever that may take you.

As for the lights at JM, RPS Chief Administration Officer John Carlson said in addition to the school's normal security lighting the district also "runs lights all night long at certain points of the school year to deter vandalism." That includes the stadium lighting, on the chance that is what you were referring to when you said "flood lights."

Even though the school district's lighting is automated, it is possible for coaches to override the system. In that case, Carlson said it's not out of the question to have a coach forget to turn the lights off.

I'm sorry to tell you that because I'm sure hearing about even the mere possibility makes your parent-of-a-perpetual-light-leaver-on-er blood just boil.

ADVERTISEMENT

But, let me try to sooth your soul with this. The school district works with a company called Cenergistic. Recently, the company reported that the district has saved $3 million over the last four years in energy costs.

As part of the school district's contract with Cenergistic, they make routine audits of the various schools' energy systems. The word audit sounds really sophisticated, but I'm told it basically involves going around the various school buildings to make sure everything is running efficiently.

You might think of the person who does those audits as a professional light-turner-off-er. ... The hero of frustrated parents everywhere.

Carlson said it's getting to the point where they need to upgrade their system. However, even with the current system, our aforementioned hero has the power to control some of the school's lighting from a single laptop. For that matter, he can control the heating system remotely too.

Imagine that, dear parent: A central hub to control all the lights in your house that have been left on by all the mindless teenagers. Try not to be too jealous.

Send questions to Answer Man at answerman@postbulletin.com .