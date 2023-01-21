Why are there swastikas at the Plummer House?

Not all questions to your faithful and trustworthy Answer Man come in the form of a letter or email that is easily retyped or copy-and-pasted for your convenience.

Recently, a woman, who said she is Jewish, called the Post Bulletin where one of Answer Man's dedicated colleagues answered the phone and listened to this nice woman's concerns.

It seems the caller had recently moved to the Pill Hill area and took her kids to the historic Plummer House.

"She was very offended to discover swastikas on the floor in the entryway," my helpful colleague related. While a sign explaining the non-Nazi origin of the symbol is clearly visible and was read by the woman, she told my helper, 'This is 2022. They should be removed.'"

The woman did not want to be quoted for a story, and did not leave her name, but did recommend we do a story about the offending symbols.

ADVERTISEMENT

Enter your handy Answer Man.

First, know this: Plummer House is owned and operated by the city of Rochester as part of the Parks Department, so if anything were to change there, it would require a study by the city's staff, likely a review and recommendation by the Parks Department and/or the Heritage Preservation Commission, funding, and a vote to make a change by the Rochester City Council.

The Plummer House. Post Bulletin file photo

In the face of such an endeavor, it's important to look at history. First, Plummer House was built by Dr. Henry S. Plummer and his wife, Daisy, beginning in 1917. Within seven years, the house, on a 65-acre estate, had a water tower, greenhouse, garage and gazebo. All of this predated the Nazi use of the swastika, which began around 1930.

As for that sign the caller mentioned that stands near the spot where swastikas are laid out in tile on the floor, city staffers tell me the message on that sign comes courtesy of work done in 2019 by Josh Rabinstein, who, according to Rabbi Michelle Werner, completed the project as part of his bar mitzvah at B'nai Israel synagogue.

In a note to the City Council at the time, Werner wrote that as part of their bar mitzvah, students were asked to complete a community project. Josh had attended a reception at Plummer House, noticed the troubling décor, and conducted some research on the symbols and their placement at Plummer House. He met with experts and helped create the informational sign that explains the historical origin of the symbol and how that symbol became one that can negatively impact some visitors.

According to helpful folks at City Hall, that sign reads: "Visitors may be surprised to see a symbol used in the décor of the Plummer House that has come to be associated with one of the worst chapters in human history. The symbols in the floor tile are not in fact Swastikas. The symbol, an ancient sign of well-being and good luck, found in many cultures worldwide, was taken over and came to be associated with the Nazi plan for annihilation of anything they saw as impure. The Plummer House, built in 1924, before the rise of Nazism, celebrates the global outlook and universalism of Henry and Daisy Plummer."

Not being of the Jewish faith myself, Answer Man can only imagine how such a symbol, co-opted by the Nazis and their evil message of antisemitism, might bring up feelings of anger, fear, sadness and more.

While time can heal many wounds, Answer Man hopes we always remember our worst days in history so we do not repeat them.

ADVERTISEMENT

As for what should happen with those swastikas, I don't have all the answers. Some answers ultimately will come from all of you.

Send questions to Answer Man at answerman@postbulletin.com .