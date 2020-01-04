Nearly two years since earmarking $30 million for six mental health crisis centers, state Sen. Dave Senjem is dismayed at the snail's pace at which they are being brought online.
Not one has been built yet, but Rochester's is scheduled to open in 2021.
Senjem, whose crisis centers were his brainchild, said the legislation was written to give counties and cities flexibility in creating their own centers. The legislation made up to $5 million available to communities for construction of the centers. It was up to the local governments to work out the location and the staffing.
Senjem blames the state's Department of Human Services, which has been beset by negative headlines related to its inability to keep track of hundreds of millions of dollars in taxpayer money.
He said his frustration has been aggravated by the department's unwillingness to tell him where the crisis centers will be located.
"This is the oddest thing. They won't tell me," Senjem said. "And the only reason I know is because of (Olmsted County Deputy Administrator) Paul Fleissner. It's like a secret. I'm not even sure the Department of Human Services wants these things."
In response to question about the slow rollout, the department provided a copy of a Dec. 20 letter signed by Commissioner Jodi Harpstead and sent to Senjem and other legislative leaders.
It said that 12 communities applied for the grants, and contracts with two of them have been "executed" — the city of Buhl and Olmsted County.
The letter does not disclose the other cities or counties that have applied for the grants, suggesting the data is not considered public. But it states that four contracts with communities will be finalized this month, with construction set to start in the spring of this year.
Another four are still working on site selection, funding and programming.
The letter also explains why the grants are taking so long to implement. Buhl and Olmsted were much further along in their site selection and program planning; the remaining projects were still in the early stages of project development.
"That said, I want to recognize the pressing need for these facilities and reiterate my commitment to making sure we do everything we can to get these programs up and running as quickly as possible," Harpstead said in the letter.
Olmsted County officials see the crisis centers as fixing an "enormous gap" in the state's mental health system. The one in Rochester, to be built near the Federal Medical Center, will have 16 beds and be staffed by a team of psychiatrists.
"We will be the front door to the mental health system, instead of the emergency room," Fleissner said. "The problem is we don't have that front door."
Fleissner said the county had hoped to begin construction on its center this fall. But the delay in getting the dollars threw a wrench in those plans. Groundbreaking is set to begin this spring.
But in its defense, Fleisser said the department of human services may not have had much expertise in handling bonding bills. That's usually the province of the state's department of management and budget or housing finance.
But he won't deny that the process has been frustrating.
"We had hoped to dig this fall. And because we couldn't, we're now digging in the spring. And so you're delaying four or five months," Fleissner said.