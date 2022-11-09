Why did a national PAC spend $20k on the Winona County Auditor-Treasurer race?

WINONA — In Tuesday's general election, Winona County voters chose current Winona County Deputy Auditor-Treasurer Chelsi Wilbright to be the county's next auditor-treasurer. Wilbright defeated John Eger 60.4% to 39.3%.

While down-ballot races like county auditor-treasurer historically haven't received much attention — or funding — during election cycles, false claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 general election prompted voters and donors to pay closer attention to down-ballot races, especially for offices that oversee election administration.

That new focus on election administration officials is evident in Winona County, where a national political action committee spent four times as much money as the candidates themselves did in this year's auditor-treasurer race.

Combined, Wilbright and Eger spent about $5,000 on their campaigns, according to campaign finance reports filed at the end of October. Wilbright recorded $2,331 in expenses, with campaign signs making up the bulk of her costs. Eger's campaign spent $2,730; most of those dollars went toward print and radio advertising.

Though Eger outspent Wilbright, the biggest spender in this year's Winona County Auditor-Treasurer race was Open Democracy PAC , a national organization that pitched in nearly $20,000 to support Wilbright.

ADVERTISEMENT

A campaign finance report filed in Winona County shows that the Washington, D.C.-based PAC spent $19,894.87 in October on mail and digital advertising in support of Wilbright.

"They never reached out to me," Wilbright said. "I agree with the message, but they never reached out to me."

Wilbright said she became aware of the advertisements when she saw one on Facebook, and friends have sent her pictures of the mailers they received.

"From what I could tell, it looks like their mission is to support folks that are running for roles that are part of election administration that are dedicated to keeping a fair democracy or protecting our democracy, enforcing the laws and statutes in place," Wilbright said. "And I fit that bill."

Eric Ming, executive director of Open Democracy PAC, responded to the Post Bulletin's request for comment with a statement: "Open Democracy PAC Fund is investing in candidates across state, local, and election offices who are committed to secure, fair and free elections. While we have long seen the impacts of extremist attitudes through attempts to limit access to the ballot box, and rigging election rules to benefit one side, nothing pales in comparison to the violent attempt to overthrow our government that the world witnessed on January 6th, 2021. There is no place in American democracy for violent, extremist politics and voters should have a clear understanding of what their candidates stand for."

The PAC did not comment on Wilbright or Eger specifically.

In addition to funding ads in favor of Wilbright, the PAC formally endorsed four Minnesota candidates in the 2022 election: Gov. Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison, Secretary of State Steve Simon and St. Louis County Auditor-Treasurer Nancy Nilsen. All of those candidates, as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, are leading or have won their respective re-election bids.

Wilbright, who spoke with the Post Bulletin on Tuesday before the polls closed, said she had turned down campaign donations from "heavily one-sided" donors in order to keep her campaign nonpartisan.

ADVERTISEMENT

"While I have my own beliefs, I believe that the person running our elections should not have any public political beliefs," she said. "What I believe is not going to impact the job that we do. Everything we do is dictated by statute, and I will enforce those."