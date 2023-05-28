Why does Pine Island have a cheese festival? It traces back to the early 1900s

PINE ISLAND, Minn. — Susan Bringgold filled her heart with cheese.

She started the trade of cheesemaking with her father in Switzerland before immigrating to the United States and creating different cheese varieties with her husband Jacob in Pine Island. The two are noted as the first cheesemakers in town along with Hub Irish and George Lee.

Community members made Swiss and brick cheese in their homes with wash boilers and cheese kettles. The operations were small, “often just a cheesemaker and his wife,” and kept close to their farm to avoid milk spoilage, wrote Frederick L. Johnson in his book, “Goodhue County, Minnesota: A Narrative History.”

For decades in the 1900s, Arthur Parkin worked to boost the dairy industry. He created a 6,000-pound cheese with local cheese factories. He founded 38 new cheese factories in eight years. He became the state’s first dairy and food inspector. But World War I and fluctuating cheese prices in the years following were hard on farmers.

“By 1936, Pine Island, although known for its high quality affordable cheese, found business lagging. Area producers admonished everyone to ‘Eat more cheese!’” wrote Patricia Mapel of the Pine Island News Record. “Through the years the annual Cheese Fest celebration has served to not only remind all of the proud heritage established by the original Swiss cheesemakers, but also as an occasion to honor local citizens for their contributions to the community.”

Today, from a packet of Cheese Festival notes, Doris Glamm, Pine Island Area Historical Society executive director, noted the movie stars who promoted the town with a Cheese Festival button. The tradition of cheese and the carnival have continued through the “hometown event” and “community festival,” Glamm and Pine Island Cheese Festival Board president Terrilynn Twaddle said.

“Of course, it was developed because of the dairy industry in the area, and it was a lot of small farms and a lot of small creameries that gave rise to all the cheese,” said Bill Frame, Historical Society volunteer.

It wasn’t just cheese producers who started the festival, it was the businesses that rallied around the dairy farmers. By 1940, the newspaper declared the festival an “annual institution.”

Four cheesemakers stand behind cheese being processed at the Farmer's Creamery and Butter Factory in Pine Island. Contributed / Pine Island Area Historical Society

But there’s another fact Glamm wants people to know: the Cheese Festival isn’t celebrating 87 years. It’s not been an annual celebration due to World War II, road construction and other wild reasons. However, the Cheese Festival did start 87 years ago.

“We’ve kept the legacy of Cheese Festival,” Twaddle said. “Really the focus of the Cheese Festival isn’t necessarily to encourage people to eat cheese. It’s really about celebrating our community, who we are, how we all come together and what people can expect when they come to Pine Island.”

The “fun center,” as the News Record described the festival in 1961, included a series of Olympic events from canoe racing to volleyball, log sawing and checkers. The carnival partnership starting from the first year of the festival gathered 15,000 people.

Bill Reding, of Mantorville, samples a piece of blue cheese during Cheese Fest on June 1, 2019, in Pine Island. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

As the first festival in Southeast Minnesota, Twaddle calls the days the “kickoff to summer.” While the days once included 10,000 cheese sandwiches and “huge amounts of cheese were consumed during the day,” it’s the current community members who shine. Twaddle said the volunteer board hopes to add a cheese market in future years.

“Every community likes to have an identity and this is one that’s been set up for us already so why create a new one?” Frame remarked on the Cheese Festival. “It seems like a lot of people crave a little bit of identity whether it’s as a family or an individual or your community, and that’s part of what this is is you want to feel like you have some recognition amongst yourselves and amongst others. I mean we attract a lot of people from out of town for this (festival).”

First in the cheesemaking process comes the cheese curds, one of the food vendor items still highlighting cheese. Frame said the treats were “so fresh” from the local factory.

“If you knew somebody that worked there on a night shift, you could have them bring you home a big plastic bag full of cheese curds,” Frame said. “They were warm yet, and they squeaked when you chewed them because they were so fresh, it was so good.”

A worker grinds cheese curds at the Farmer's Creamery and Cheese Company in Pine Island. Contributed / Pine Island Area Historical Society

Minnesota followed Wisconsin and New York in cheese production. From butter to cheese, Goodhue County lead in cheesemaking production by the early 1900s, including 1,095,464 pounds of cheese in 1906 — the most in the state.

“We don’t make cheese here anymore. We used to be number one cheese maker,” Glamm said. Pine Island hasn’t stopped being “cheese connected,” she added.

It’s unmistakable to notice the old creamery near the welcome to Pine Island and the old Minnesota Cheese Producers Association building is now a meat locker. Land O’ Lakes operates a plant in Pine Island, which is locally known for producing powdered cheese. A few creameries throughout the area have also become homes.

Some facets of the Cheese Festival aren’t a big deal anymore, like the Miss Pine Island contest. But the community will always be a big deal.

“What I don’t think people necessarily get to see, but you definitely can feel and experience when you come to the festival, is our people,” Twaddle said. “We really do have a great community of people who rally together to support one another.”

If you go

Pine Island Cheese Festival

When: Beginning at noon, Friday, June 2, 2023, through the fireworks at dusk. Activities begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 3 and continue to 30 minutes past midnight. On Sunday, June 4, the festival begins at 9 a.m. and continues to 7 p.m.

Where: Locations around Pine Island, but a good place to start is Trailhead Park.

For more information and a complete list of events, visit pineislandcheesefestival.com .