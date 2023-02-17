Why is the price of gas the same at every Rochester station?

Dear Answer Man,

I have lived in 10 different cities, big and small, and have never lived in a city like Rochester where all the gas stations have the exact same price (with the exception of Costco). I have asked several friends why this is, and no one has an answer. Is there some ordinance that demands this? Hope you can shed some light on this subject.

— Anna Houston

Dear Anna,

So, a check of the pumps around Rochester shows that, for the most part, your theory is correct. Websites from GasBuddy.com to Google Maps to autoblog.com concur. At any given time, comparison shopping for gas is not worth the effort — or the mileage — to go from one gas station to the next trying to find that better price per gallon of petrol.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at about 2 p.m., Answer Man checked online and found (this is via autoblog.com) that every gas station was selling regular unleaded (88 octane) at $3.49 per gallon with the exception of the Sinclair station located at 205 Sixth St. SW, which was 20 cents cheaper. Google Maps and GasBuddy gave the same basic information, though GasBuddy showed different prices that may or may not have been as up to date.

But why? Wouldn't a smart gas station owner sell more product if the prices at their store's pumps were just a touch lower? And, considering the various brands, octane ratings, ethanol percentages and suppliers, wouldn't some natural variation find its way into the market? We do live (Answer Man looks out the window to double-check) in a capitalistic society, after all.

Gas prices are advertised at the Marion Road Southeast Kwik Trip location Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Well, in the pursuit of the truth, your friendly neighborhood knower-of-all called up a few experts. Some answers were, well, full of hot air, and others seemed to carry that spark of knowledge that brought us closer to the truth.

For a bit of insight, first I called the fine folks at Kwik Trip, one of the largest convenience store/gas station franchises in the region. There, spokesman John McHugh informed me, "We never comment on gas pricing."

The reason, he added, was that if they talk about Fight Club, er, gas pricing, the company can be accused of collusion, which is a no-no, meaning it's actually against the rules for gas stations to get together and set a price for all of them to charge. In other words, the similarity in pricing isn't because they join together to charge the same price.

Yet — and again, one gas station in Rochester is the outlier — they all have the same price.

Gas prices are advertised at the Marion Road Southeast Casey's General Store location Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

So instead, at McHugh's suggestion, I contacted Meredith Mitts, public affairs specialist for AAA Minnesota-Iowa, who said that, yes, with a few exceptions, a close geographic region like a city will have the same gas prices, but other factors beyond price fixing are the reason.

"It's a competitive market," Mitts said. "If you are significantly higher than the station next to you or just down the road, you won't get patrons coming into your location and buying items in the store."

ADVERTISEMENT

For convenience store/gas station locations, gas, she said, isn't where they make their money. The big profit margins are on the things inside the convenience stores. The soda to quench your thirst. The chicken tenders or slice of pizza to curb your hunger. The candy bar that, no matter how many times Mrs. Answer Woman tells you to stop eating them, you get ... King Size.

The gas, Mitts said, is essentially the bait to lure you into the store.

Furthermore, most convenience stores — particularly those in the same chain — get their gas from the same supplier.

McHugh said the Kwik Trips in Rochester all get their gas from a distribution center just east of Rochester (Answer Man can tell you, it's in Eyota). On the rare occasion that distribution center is low on a particular grade of gasoline, they might have to bring that grade in from another distribution center, and that could impact the price at the pump at whatever store needed that grade delivered that day.

Gas prices are advertised at the Holiday location at the corner of Seventh Street and North Broadway Avenue on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

More likely, Mitts said, the price of gasoline varies depending on the price of crude oil, which impact the market uniformly within a particular area. Any localized price differences generally come from factors such as convenience of location. For example, you'll see variations in high-traffic areas of a city or closer to an interstate exit.

But neither of these factors really impact gas stations in Rochester, so finding a place to fill up the tank in your old jalopy might depend more on which convenience store has the good ice in their soda machines than the price at the pump.

Getting your questions answered is always a gas. Send questions to Answer Man at answerman@postbulletin.com .