Why is the school district waiting until Tuesday to switch to distance learning?

Why are Rochester Public Schools waiting until Tuesday to start distance learning? Wouldn't it be better to start on a Monday, the beginning of the week? — BK

I suppose starting distance learning on Monday, Jan. 17, could — in theory — be an option, but there would be a collective outcry from all the students who were planning on using that as the finale of their three-day weekend.

You see, Jan. 17 is a holiday: Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Friday was the last day of in-person classes for Rochester's public school students before they begin their stint of distance learning.

Unlike in the first round of the pandemic, the district isn't taking any time off for the schools to switch over from one learning model to the next. Considering that, let's light a proverbial candle for all the teachers and administrators who have to get students switched over to the online model during that tight of a turnaround.

ADVERTISEMENT

The schedule for the coming weeks, as provided by the district, is as follows:



Monday, Jan. 17: MLK Jr. Holiday, students do not have school . Tuesday, Jan. 18 - Thursday, Jan.20: Students learn through distance learning Friday, Jan. 21: Students do not have school. This is a scheduled teacher workday due to the end of the semester. Monday, Jan. 24 - Friday, Jan. 28: Students learn through distance learning.



Answer Man is always learning. Send your questions to Answerman@postbulletin.com.