Why is the YMCA still standing in Rochester?

Dear Answer Man: This spring, an apartment development company announced plans to build a 200-unit, seven-story apartment on the Rochester Family YMCA property. At a later neighborhood meeting, they said they hoped to start the project in early summer. As of this date (Aug. 15, 2023) the YMCA still owns the property and the land north of the building itself seems to be a storage/staging ground for downtown street projects. What's up with that? — Curious Neighbor.

Dear Curious John,

Well, you've obviously had your eye on this proposed project, but for those who need a refresher course, let me step back a moment.

After years of financial instability, the Rochester Family YMCA closed its doors for good on Jan. 31, 2022. What would happen next? Well, the talk turned toward the dream of a UMR campus south of downtown, and the YMCA site would — could — be a key component of that, people said.

Alas, that's not exactly what is happening.

About a year after the YMCA closed its doors, Enclave, a development company out of Fargo, North Dakota, and the Twin Cities, announced plans to buy the site and build a seven-story “high amenity” apartment complex. A public meeting was scheduled for Feb. 23, 2023, to get input from neighbors. The developer touted the fact that residents of the proposed apartment building would have great views of the area.

In a spoiler alert for what's coming in this column, Patrick Brama of Enclave said the purchase of the property by his company was 100% dependent on the city approving some zoning changes for the site with the new city's new unified development code. A couple of right-of-way and easement issues are lingering from way back in the day.

One relates to an easement for utilities along the street side of the property. That easement, argued Community Development planner Elliot Mohler back in April, is no longer needed and any new utility easement would be part of final plans for the new project. Also, a 1974 easement that set aside a portion of the YMCA property for a potential alleyway that was never developed.

But under the new UDC, any changes to easements became a two-step process, so the city is still working through some issues that are holding up the deal.

The deal, though, Brama said this week, is still very much in the works.

"Enclave remains excited about this project and actively engaged," Brama said. "We’re continuing to work through final entitlement and approvals, with the potential to start construction before the end of 2023, pending build conditions."

So, the seven-story, 220-unit project — with the great views — is still in the works, even though you haven't seen anyone knocking down the former YMCA or moving dirt just yet.

