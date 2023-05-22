99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Wildland fire burns 3 acres in Red Wing

The crews remained on scene for two hours to extinguish hot spots.

Red Wing map.png
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
Today at 6:05 PM

RED WING, Minn. — A wildland fire spread through the area of Tyler Road North and Cannon River Avenue in Red Wing on Monday morning, May 22, 2023.

The Red Wing Fire Department responded to the wetland area at 11:20 a.m. with the fire attack slowed by the marshy conditions. The fire burned about three acres. The crews remained on scene for two hours to extinguish hot spots.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Ellsworth Fire Department, Meisville Fire Department, Goodhue Fire Department, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Red Wing Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office also assisted.

Rebecca Mitchell started as a Digital Content Producer for the Post Bulletin in August 2022. She specializes in feature reporting as well as enhancing online articles. Readers can reach Rebecca at 507-285-7681 or rmitchell@postbulletin.com.
