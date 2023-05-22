Wildland fire burns 3 acres in Red Wing

RED WING, Minn. — A wildland fire spread through the area of Tyler Road North and Cannon River Avenue in Red Wing on Monday morning, May 22, 2023.

The Red Wing Fire Department responded to the wetland area at 11:20 a.m. with the fire attack slowed by the marshy conditions. The fire burned about three acres. The crews remained on scene for two hours to extinguish hot spots.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Ellsworth Fire Department, Meisville Fire Department, Goodhue Fire Department, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Red Wing Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office also assisted.