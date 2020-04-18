If life can get back to normal, we'll see it first on July 8.
That's the day the Winona County Fair is scheduled to open in St. Charles.
Next are the fairs in Wabasha and Dodge counties, which open July 15 in Wabasha and Kasson, respectively.
"We're just waiting for direction," said Marilyn Lermon, president of the Dodge County Fair Board. "We're taking it day by day and week by week. If we can have a fair, we'll have it."
"If" depends on several things, and what shape the fair takes could take several turns as well.
First, the county fairs in Minnesota will depend on the COVID-19 pandemic, the social distancing rules in place at the time and several common sense changes that are likely to come.
Steve Stork, president of Minnesota Federation of County Fairs, said if the stay-at-home order in Minnesota is extended – as it was in Wisconsin, which is now facing a quarantine until May 26 – some early fair dates could be canceled. As it is, the 4-H has said it will not allow any events through June 30, which gives little time for a final approval before the southeast Minnesota fairs begin in early to mid-July.
"We have no idea what May, June, July and August are going to bring," Stork said. "Everyone's following the guidelines of the CDC for social distancing."
And, Stork said, every fair is different.
Some, like the Hennepin County Fair, don't have carnivals, so that fair could be postponed. But fairs with carnivals cannot change their dates so easily. Carnival contracts are scheduled months in advance, and many carnival providers currently don't have the employees to move equipment from other states to Minnesota.
That's the case in Dodge County, where Lermon said the carnival portion of the fair has been booked.
Right now, she said, the Dodge County Fair Board is going forward with its plans, but it's put new vendor contracts on hold until closer to a deadline when the board will have to make the decision to hold the fair or not, and if they hold it, whether it'll have a carnival, grandstand entertainment, vendors or just a livestock judging portion.
Even that could go online.
"We got bands lined up for the beer garden, things for the grandstands, but we're not booking anymore right now," Lermon said. "As far as what happens with 4-H, that's hard to say since 4-H is under the (County) Extension Office."
Goodhue County Fair Board President Bart Hoven said he's still hopeful there will be a fair Aug. 11-15 in Zumbrota.
"Even if things get back to normal, I don't think we'll have the number of visitors we've had," Hoven said. "But as long as 4-H will be there, we'll have something for those kids. That's our goal."
Hoven said he's seen stock shows go to virtual events, and that's something they might need to consider in Goodhue County. After all, whether it's with cattle, pigs, sheep, chickens or other farm animals, 4-H and FFA kids are still working hard in the barns raising their animals.
"As of now, we have to progress as if there's no reason to call it off," Hoven said. "It's going to be a closer-to-the-fair decision."
In Olmsted County, Fair spokesman Brandon Helgeson said the fair board is well aware of the hurdles it faces, and even if there's a full fair it'll look different than past years.
Sponsorship levels will be down, he said, and even if all social distancing orders have been removed, there will be changes like more hand-washing and hand-sanitizing stations or barriers to keep distance between people.
"If we have to cancel, how do we give our kids a chance to make it to the State Fair?" he asked. "One of the things discussed is how do we do this virtually."
No matter what, the oldest and largest event in Rochester – and the second-oldest county fair in the state – will likely not see another record attendance like last year when it drew more than 200,000 people.
Stork said right now, the state county fair group is just tying to give the best advice it can to fairs around the state.
"We've set some guidelines," he said. "For example, some fairs stamp hands for readmission. That's something we want to figure out how to deal with then."