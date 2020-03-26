Members of the Destination Medical Center Corp. board are ready to accelerate public construction efforts.
“It may disrupt businesses for a shorter period of time,” said Rochester Mayor Kim Norton, who serves as vice chairwoman on the state board.
Members of the board’s executive committee met Thursday morning and voiced support for finding ways to help the city weather the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the use of dedicated state funding is restricted by legislation, Chairman R.T Rybak encouraged staff to look at options that could benefit the city’s economy,
“We need to be in a position to be as spry as possible,” he said, noting the Legislature might be able to provide flexibility on what can be done with funds currently dedicated to public infrastructure projects.
For now, he said work on the Heart of the City project at Peace Plaza and along Discovery Walk could provide the greatest benefit for a long-range view, especially by providing jobs during the process.
Others agreed.
“If we can accelerate the construction, that would help,” said board secretary Paul Williams, who is president and CEO of Minneapolis-based Project for Pride in Living.
So far, only one of eight bids has been approved for what is estimated as $9.2 million in work. The other bids were rejected for revisions after proposals came in with a combined $13 million price tag for the first phase of the Heart of the City project.
Patrick Seeb, DMC Economic Development Agency director of economic development and placemaking, said construction and other trades are considered essential under the stay-at-home order implemented by Gov. Tim Walz, which means work could be done while other businesses are closed or scaled back.
“This is work that can continue during the stay-in-place and for the considerable future,” he said, adding that keeping construction workers active could help offset downturns elsewhere in the community.
He also said DMC EDA staff is working with Mayo Clinic and builders to identify safety protocols to limit the threat of spreading COVID-19 on job sites.
He also said work is being done to determine whether the public infrastructure projects could benefit other businesses. One option suggested would be to divide the planned work and find projects that could be done by specialized local companies, rather than giving the entire project to a single bidder.
Olmsted County Commissioner Jim Bier, who serves as the DMCC board treasurer, said the county is working on several aspects to address concerns, but keeping people employed will help reduce future need.
“We want to definitely keep the momentum going on building downtown,” he said.