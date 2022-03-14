SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Will downed trees bring a legal downfall at heron nest site?

A landowner's decision to clear trees at a great blue heron nest site could sway court's decision on pending court cases, lawyer says.

Heron trees 02.JPG
Trees lay felled on property owned by Steve Connelly in Rochester Township March 6, 2022. Some of the trees contained great blue heron nests which was a source of contention and litigation as Connelly works to sell the property to a developer to build housing. Neighbors and members of the community oppose the plan saying it would destroy a great blue heron nest colony.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin
John Molseed
By John Molseed
March 14, 2022 08:43 AM


ROCHESTER — A little more than a week ago, trees at the site of a great blue heron nest colony were cleared .

What isn't clear are the legal consequences of the move.

Land owner Steve Connelly cut trees on the site of the nest colony, known as a rookery, before the birds returned to the site to nest. A proposed development on the 17-acre parcel in Rochester Township west of Rochester has been tied up in litigation by neighbors and wildlife advocates who say they want to save the nest colony.

James Peters, a lawyer representing the neighboring property owners and the Save the Rookery group, said the move was unusual.

“It’s very aggressive for someone to take out a natural resource while there are appeals on the impact of its removal,” Peters said.

A lawsuit filed by neighboring landowners in March last year is still pending. A judge last summer overturned a temporary restraining order halting work there. Work was halted because birds were nesting at the site by the time the ruling was made. Heron nests that are occupied by herons are protected by federal and international law under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918. However, once the nests are unoccupied, they are no longer protected.

Another pair of lawsuits, filed in October and November last year, challenge Rochester Township Board’s decisions not to conduct an Environmental Impact Statement of the site and dispute the board’s acceptance of a general development plan at the site. The Minnesota Court of Appeals will hear the case regarding the Environmental Impact Statement March 24 and issue a ruling within 90 days after evidence is presented.

Construction of projects pending similar legal appeals can sometimes sway a court decision, Peters said.

“Most times the developer will wait and see,” he said.

It could end up costing a developer more money to alter plans of a project after they start or if a developer has to restore disturbance to a natural area, he said.

Peters said he wouldn’t speculate the tree removal could affect the outcome of cases against Connelly and Aderonke Mordi, owner of International Properties LLC, which proposes building a 10-house development on the land.

However, restoring the property is no longer an option, he said.

“It’s a little harder with these trees given their age and the sensitivity of the site,” Peters said.

Attorney Dan Heuel, who represents International Properties, LLC said he isn’t concerned about the trees coming down. Landowners are allowed to clear trees on their property, he said.

“This has no effect on anything which is pending in court at this time,” Heuel said. “A landowner can cut down trees, that doesn’t cause me any indigestion.”

Heron nests destroyed 01.JPG
Trees lay felled on property owned by Steve Connelly in Rochester Township March 6, 2022. Some of the trees contained great blue heron nests which was a source of contention and litigation as Connelly works to sell the property to a developer to build housing. Neighbors and members of the community oppose the plan saying it would destroy a great blue heron nest colony.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin

