Will former council president make run for mayor?

Former Rochester City Council President Randy Staver acknowledges speculation has been circulating that he could run for mayor in 2022.

“It’s still pretty early, and I have heard that as well,” he said of the talk in Rochester. But he's made no decision yet whether he will run.

“It’s not out of the realm of possibility, I guess,” he said.

Filing for the office isn’t set to start until May 2022.

Staver, who had recently retired from Mayo Clinic and is working part-time as Rochester Township clerk, opted not to seek a third term as council president last year after 10 years on the city council.

He was initially elected as the Fifth Ward council member in 2010 and later as council president in a 2013 special election.

The former council president said the mayoral position, if he decides to seek the office, would provide a new way to serve his hometown.

“The mayor has more of an opportunity to determine the emotion of the city, the soul, if you will, and some of the things that makes Rochester what it is,” he said, calling a run for the office “an intriguing idea.”

“I think the mayor has the opportunity to set the tone for Rochester, the vision and where we are headed,” he added.

At the same time, he didn’t say Mayor Kim Norton is setting the wrong tone.

Norton, a former Rochester School Board member and state representative, was elected to the city seat in 2017, following a seven-candidate primary and a general election that landed her 67.7 percent of the vote.

Since being elected, she’s taken a larger role than her predecessors in policy discussions and has overseen the city’s emergency operations center in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, she has recently taken on new roles with the National League of Cities, and continues to work on sustainability efforts in Rochester.

That work means she's not focused on her next campaign, she said.

“I’ve just hit the two-year mark into a four-year term," she said. "We’re in the middle of a pandemic. I’ve been focused on working with the administration and city council to get the community through this pandemic. I haven’t been thinking about another election.”

While she voiced concern about the potential for extending the election cycle, which rarely begins more than six to 12 months before city elections, she said it's likely that she will seek a second term.

“I still have lots of strong support from the community, so I’m likely to run again, but it’s two years away,” she said.

Staver said any decision on his part before the 2022 filing period will include a look at Norton’s first-term track record.

“Any candidate, if you are really being honest, you better ask yourself: ‘What can I offer that is different or better than anybody else that might be running for the position,’” he said.

“If I feel I can’t make a difference, a positive difference, then I wouldn’t do it, certainly,” he added.

As for other potential mayoral candidates, Staver said he’s heard some names mentioned, primarily businessmen who have been discussed prior to past elections, but it appears to be speculation at this point.

“I don’t know of anybody that is actually truly considering it,” he said.

