Upcoming meetings

Meetings during the week of Feb. 17 include:

Rochester

• Fire Civil Service Commission, 3:15 p.m. Tuesday in room 104 of City Hall, 201 Fourth St. SE.

• Public Utility Board, 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Rochester Public Utilities board room, 4000 East River Road NE.

• City Council study session, 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE.

• Library Board, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in meeting room C of the Rochester Public Library, 101 Second St. SE.

• City Council, 7 p.m. Wednesday in council chambers of the Government Center.

Olmsted County

• Legislative committee, 10 a.m. Tuesday in the county administration conference room in the Government Center.

• Health, Housing and Human Services committee, 11 a.m. Tuesday in conference room 4 of the Government Center.

• Housing and Redevelopment Authority, 1 p.m. Tuesday in conference room 1 of the Government Center.

• Physical Development committee, 2 p.m. Tuesday in conference room 2 of the Government Center.

• Administrative committee, 2 p.m. Tuesday in conference room 4 of the Government Center.

• County board, 3 p.m. Tuesday in board chambers of the Government Center.

• Parks Commission, 5 p.m. Tuesday in conference room A at 122 Campus Drive SE.

• Environmental Commission, 7:15 a.m. Wednesday in the Public Works conference room at 2122 Campus Drive SE.

• Chester Heights Sewer District Advisory Board, 4 p.m. Thursday at Schott Distributing, 6735 U.S. Highway 14 E.

• Human Rights Commission, 7 p.m. Thursday in conference room 4 of the Government Center.

Rochester Public Schools

• School Board, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the boardroom of the Edison Building, 615 Seventh St. SW.