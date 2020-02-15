A revised lease for operating a park-and-ride facility in the former Kmart parking lot seeks to address concerns cited when the agreement was reviewed in January.
It also caps the use for contracted parking at 10 years, citing the possibility of a shift in direction after the first five years, depending on the results of a proposed 16-month planning effort slated to start next month.
The Rochester City Council will review the proposed changes toward the end of its 7 p.m. meeting Wednesday in council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE.
Approval of a three-way lease agreement is required to grant a permit for the site to be used as a parking facility since recent zoning changes only allow for publicly designated surface parking.
The proposed agreement involves the city, property owner Camegaran LLC and Mayo Clinic, which is proposing to lease 95 percent of up to 1,357 parking spaces to Mayo Clinic for use by Saint Marys Hospital employees.
The remaining 5 percent is dedicated to the city under the lease revision. If the city generates revenue from the spaces, it will be required to pay Mayo Clinic for maintenance, since the organization will be the lot’s tenant and operator.
The adjusted lease sets the initial term at five years, but it allows Camegaran to extend it twice, for 2.5 years each , depending on whether new development opportunities emerge.
At the same time, the new lease also includes a variety of dated goals with potential financial penalties for Camegaran and Mayo Clinic. Among them are construction and landscaping requirements for this year and demolition of the former Kmart building by the end of 2022.
Council approval of demolition will still be required, and city staff has suggested a new traffic study will likely be needed before the added parking can be permitted.
The lease also requires Camegaran to have preliminary construction drawings and be ready to hire a contractor by the end of the 10-year lease.
Failure to meet many of the milestones would cost Camegaran or Mayo Clinic $4,000 a month until the objective is met.
Camegaran is also agreeing to add a stormwater feature and air-quality monitor to the site, and Mayo Clinic is agreeing to limit shuttle hours to between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. on weekdays. Saint Marys employees will not use the site on weekends, and Mayo Clinic contractors will not have access to the weekday Saint Marys shuttle.
In addition to reviewing the revised lease, the Rochester City Council is slated to consider the permit for use as a surface parking lot.
This week, Allison Sosa, planning supervisor for the city’s Community Development Department, said the information on the proposed project has not changed since the council held a Jan. 6 public hearing on the issue.
Planning staff is recommending approval be limited to the 729 parking spaces identified in the first phase of Camegaran’s proposal, which would require a future permit application and review for the additional parking.
Sosa said the council has until March 12 to take action on the initial permit request.