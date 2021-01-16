Will Rochester City Council end Legends' lease?

A proposed end of the Legends Bar and Grill lease outlines a series of lingering city expenses that would be avoided if the city-owned building is demolished.

“The overall building condition is such that there are various code-related issues,” Rochester Assistant City Administrator Terry Spaeth wrote in a report to the Rochester City Council.

He said the lower-level floor of the building at 11 Fourth St. SE is buckling and would require expensive repairs. Additionally, a heating and air-conditioning system prone to breakdowns with costly repairs would cost an estimated $156,000 to $210,000 to replace, and the roof is prone to leaking.

He also said an elevator replacement required to meet code would cost an estimated $100,000. The city has received a one-year reprieve on replacement based on plans to demolish the building within a year.

The building’s proposed demolition is expected to make way for future development on the west side of the Zumbro River, but the short-term use is expected to be green space for the city, with plans to gauge potential uses at the site, according to city project manager Josh Johnsen.

Future development plans are expected to be linked to the desire to create a comprehensive downtown riverfront strategy in alignment with the work being done on the Downtown Waterfront Small Area Plan, which includes the former Kmart and AMPI.

The city is planning to seek proposals for the potential use of the riverfront area between Second Street Southeast and Fourth Street Southeast in the spring.

Legends owner Jeff Fieseler has questioned ending the lease before a solid plan is in place.

In a letter used in a petition to block the city action, he said he thought he would have more time, adding that he expected to be given a six- to nine-month window for a move.

He added that he spent approximately $10,000 on remodeling and repairs when restaurants were forced to close after the COVID-19 pandemic reached the state.

“I have known for several years that this day would come, but I feel like I’ve been unfairly targeted,” he wrote.

Spaeth noted council approval Wednesday would start the 90-day notice required in the Legends year-to-year lease, but he said he’s recommending a March 1 move out if Fieseler agrees. Spaeth said it would reduce expenses for the business and put the city in a better position to secure a demolition contract before prices increase in the spring.

The city council will be asked to authorize the end of the lease and start the process for demolition during its meeting at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, which was changed from Monday due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. The meeting will be available live online at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

UPCOMING MEETINGS

Meetings scheduled to be held during the week of Jan. 18 include:

Rochester

• Park Board study session, 4:45 p.m. Tuesday. Dial-in information for listening to the meeting live can be requested by emailing parknrec@rochestermn.gov. Video will be posted online following the meeting.

• City Council, 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

• Library Board, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Video of the meeting will be posted online at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas the following day.

• Police Policy Oversight Commission, 4 p.m. Thursday, by virtual meeting. Details for connecting to the meeting are expected to be posted at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas .

Olmsted County

• Health, Housing and Human Services committee, 11 a.m. Tuesday. Information for connecting to the meeting is posted at http://olmstedcountymn.iqm2.com/

• Housing and Redevelopment Authority, 1 p.m. Tuesday in the board chambers of the government center. The meeting will be livestreamed at http://olmstedcountymn.iqm2.com/

• Administrative Committee, 2 p.m. Tuesday in the board chambers of the government center. The meeting will be livestreamed at http://olmstedcountymn.iqm2.com/

• Physical Development Committee, 2 p.m. Tuesday in conference room 2 of the government center. Information for connecting to the meeting is posted at http://olmstedcountymn.iqm2.com/

• Board of County Commissioners, 3 p.m. Tuesday in the board chambers of the government center. The meeting livestream is posted at http://olmstedcountymn.iqm2.com/

• Parks Commission, 5 p.m. Tuesday. Information for connecting to the online meeting is posted at http://olmstedcountymn.iqm2.com/

• Environmental Commission, 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. Information for connecting to the online meeting will be posted at http://olmstedcountymn.iqm2.com/

Rochester Public Schools

• School Board, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the boardroom of the Edison Building, 615 Seventh St. SW. Meeting will livestream at YouTube.com/ISD535 .