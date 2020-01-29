Property investors seeking to rent out single-family homes for less than 30 days at a time could see their tax bills nearly triple next year.
The Olmsted County’s Property Records and Licensing office recently mailed 89 questionnaires that could lead to property tax reclassification for the recipients.
Kellie Mueller, Rochester resident and owner of short-term rental properties, said the effort appears to miss the mark.
Do you think owners of short-term rentals should pay more in property taxes?
“I think there is a huge misunderstanding on this,” she said, pointing out that not all short-term rentals are booked for less than 30 days.
The 30-day bar is when a rental is classified as a standard residential rental under state guidelines, leaving some properties rented through online platforms in a gray area.
Mueller, who holds local rental certificates for her short-term rental properties, said the owners who received the letters frequently rent to patients and others connected to Mayo Clinic for more than 30 days, providing a homelike atmosphere during periods that can be stressful.
“The patients rely on these houses,” she said.
Shawn Buryska, a local Realtor who received a letter from the county, agreed.
He owns one short-term rental property, which had belonged to his mother. While he holds a rental certificate for the property, he said he’s able to balance the books by renting the house a week — or longer — at a time.
“I spent too much on the remodeling,” he said, adding that a traditional rental agreement wouldn’t recoup costs.
Buryska and Mueller said a higher tax classification will likely lead to higher costs for needing a place to stay, but they also question whether it’s the right move.
“It’s arbitrary,” Buryska said.
Mark Krupski, the county’s director of property records and licensing, said the letters sent by his office this month stem from state direction.
It comes down to this: Are the properties being used more as personal retreats or more to pull in extra income by listing them as short-term rentals?
In May, Jon Klockziem, director of the Minnesota Department of Revenue, sent county assessors guidelines for classifying residential properties rented on a short-term basis, which he said are on the rise in the state.
“A short-term rental property’s use is income generation through short-term lodging (less than 30 consecutive days), which is similar to a hotel property,” Klockziem wrote. “Residential non-homestead and apartment classifications require rentals by tenants for 30 consecutive days or more.”
He did not offer guidance on how to identify the properties that should be reassessed.
Krupski said his team used local online listings to identify short-term rentals, which revealed more than 200 properties in the county. Once the address of a property was determined, county staff compared it to tax records to determine whether a homestead claim was made, indicating the owner lived at the address.
Since the classification change wouldn’t apply to properties renting a single room in a house occupied by the owner, homesteaded properties were removed from the list, leaving 89 properties on the list.
Krupski said being sent a letter doesn’t mean the classification will necessarily change. Each property is expected to be assessed on its own merits.
“We’re relying on some self-reporting here,” he said.
The questionnaire seeks to determine whether a property was rented last year, whether it has a rental certificate, and the length of individual rentals, as well as rental income and taxes paid.
A house with rooms for rent on a website like Airbnb could be getting an extra level of over…
If county staff determines a property should be classified as commercial, rather than residential, for tax purposes, Krupski estimates the owner will see the 2021 property tax bill increase by 2.5 times to 3 times from what will be paid this year, largely due to the added commercial property tax collected by the state.
He said any classification change will be made based on how the property was used on Jan. 2, but the planned changes can be appealed through the process that starts with a call to his office after classification notices are sent in March.
The property owners who received questionnaires have until Feb. 7 to return the forms, or county staff will assume the property is used for short-term rentals and falls within the commercial classification.
Mueller and Buryska said they hope the process leaves room for adjustment and reconsideration, either at the local or state level.
“I think they are overstepping,” Buryska said of the state action.