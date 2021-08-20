SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Will there be fallout from the Carnahan resignation?

It took a week for Carnahan to resign.

US-NEWS-MINN-GOP-MS.jpg
Minnesota Republican Party chair Jennifer Carnahan speaks to a gathering organized by Brown County Republicans in the New Ulm Event Center on Sept. 10, 2020. Carnahan faces growing calls to resign, after a top party donor was indicted on sex trafficking charges. Glen Stubbe / Minneapolis Star Tribune / TNS
Matthew Stolle
By Matthew Stolle
August 20, 2021 10:06 AM
Share

A leader within the Republican Party of Olmsted County predicted that the damage to the Minnesota Republican Party from the resignation of Jennifer Carnahan would be short-lived, but it would be dependent on the outcome of an investigation into the party's finances and sexual harassment claims.

"I think they'll recover very quickly," said Bill Kuisle, a leader within the party and a former state legislator. "I think there'll be some investigation on finances and stuff like that. It'll be what happens after that that will cause some concern."

Carnahan resigned Thursday night, taking a three-month, $38,150 severance package with her, after a barrage of accusations of workplace toxicity and sexual harassment claims.

In addiction to voting on Carnahan's severance, with Carnahan contributing the tie-breaking 8-7 vote, the party's executive committee voted to conduct an independent third-party investigation into sexual harassment claims and an audit of the party's finances.

Carnahan's troubles began with the arrest last week of GOP donor and activist Anton "Tony" Lazzaro, a friend of Carnahan's, on federal sex trafficking charges. Carnahan disavowed knowing anything about Lazzaro's alleged criminal activities, but questions about what she knew about his alleged private criminal life soon mushroomed into a broader indictment of her leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several woman came forward with accusations of sexual harassment at the hands of party donors, volunteers, or employees during Carnahan's time as chair.

Kuisle said he had rumors of a toxic workplace environment that involved accusations of sexual harassment, but "not to the level that people were coming out and saying it."

"It was kind of inkling, but nothing like this," Kuisle said.

Kuisle also said that he opposed the severance package given to Carnahan to leave.

"We do it too often for superintendents and other people," Kuisle said. "Especially, when you're a Republican, you're not supposed to be doing stuff like that."

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICS
What to read next
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
DanielandDarylJohnson
Local
Austin man and his father charged in U.S. Capitol riot plead guilty
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
January 05, 2022 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Listen: Rochester YMCA to close by the end of the month
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 05, 2022 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link