News | Local

Willow Creek Middle School cancels classes due to water main break

According to the district, fixing the water main break causes both a safety risk and would prevent the school from being able to prepare lunch meals for the day.

111621-WILLOW-CREEK-8949.jpg
Willow Creek Middle School Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
By Post Bulletin staff reports
March 11, 2022 08:29 AM
ROCHESTER — Classes have been canceled Friday, March 11, at Willow Creek Middle School due to a water main break.

Rochester Public Schools released a notice about the situation Friday morning, explaining the district would have to shut off the water to the school for several hours in order to fix the break. According to the district, that would cause both a safety risk and would prevent the school from being able to prepare lunch meals for the day.

The district has suspended school bus transportation to the school and is notifying students who have not yet been picked up for transportation.

Students who have been picked up will be delivered to Mayo High School. The district said it will work with parents on those students’ safe return home.

