Willow Creek transportation study seeking public input

ROCHESTER — The Rochester-Olmsted Council of Governments is seeking public input as it initiates a transportation study of the Willow Creek area in the southern portion of the greater Rochester urban area to identify improvements needed to address existing safety and travel concerns.

The study will also address future needs stemming from anticipated growth and development in the area.

The study area includes portions of Rochester as well as parts of Rochester and Marion townships.

It will consider multiple modes of travel, including vehicular travel, pedestrian and bicycle travel, and transit service in the area.

To learn about the Willow Creek study you can visit the project web page at http://bit.ly/WillowCreekTransportationStudy

In this first phase of the study, residents are being encouraged to provide input on transportation issues and needs in the Willow Creek area by participating in opportunities to provide feedback:

Attending a public open house on from 5-7 p.m. June 27 at Southeast Service Cooperative Wood Lake Meeting Center, 210 Woodlake Drive SE. A brief presentation is planned at 5:30 p.m., with following time to ask questions.

Participating in online an interactive comment map at http://bit.ly/WCInteractiveMap which provides an opportunity to provide comments.

Taking an online study survey at http://bit.ly/WCTransportationSurvey to provide input on transportation issues and need.

Receiving email or text message updates about the study by signing up at http://bit.ly/WCTransportationUpdates

For more information, contact Charlie Reiter, principal transportation planner at 507-328-7136 or charlie.reiter@olmstedcounty.gov.