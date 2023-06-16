Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Willow Creek transportation study seeking public input

Study of part of southern Rochester and Rochester and Marion townships seeks to plan for future needs.

willow-creek-area-map.jpg
A map shows the area included in a Willow Creek transportation study being conducted by the Rochester-Olmsted Council of Governments.
Contributed / Rochester-Olmsted Council of Governments
By Staff reports
Today at 1:05 PM

ROCHESTER — The Rochester-Olmsted Council of Governments is seeking public input as it initiates a transportation study of the Willow Creek area in the southern portion of the greater Rochester urban area to identify improvements needed to address existing safety and travel concerns.

The study will also address future needs stemming from anticipated growth and development in the area.

The study area includes portions of Rochester as well as parts of Rochester and Marion townships.

It will consider multiple modes of travel, including vehicular travel, pedestrian and bicycle travel, and transit service in the area.

To learn about the Willow Creek study you can visit the project web page at http://bit.ly/WillowCreekTransportationStudy

In this first phase of the study, residents are being encouraged to provide input on transportation issues and needs in the Willow Creek area by participating in opportunities to provide feedback:

For more information, contact Charlie Reiter, principal transportation planner at 507-328-7136 or charlie.reiter@olmstedcounty.gov.

