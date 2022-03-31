Win a month of free coffee! Donate blood

ROCHESTER – Donating blood is a way to give back to the community. And next week, Mayo Clinic will reward blood donors with a chance at free coffee.

From April 4 through April 8, 2022, blood donors will be entered into a daily drawing to win coffee for a month from a local coffee shop: Fiddlehead, Old Abe Coffee or Café Steam. One winner will be selected for each day and will be announced from April 5 to April 8, 2022, and April 11, 2022.

Anyone over the age of 16 is eligible to donate blood. It takes about 100 donors a day to maintain the blood supply in Olmsted County and some days not even 50 people donate.

Blood isn’t just needed for large-scale tragedies and trauma; every 10 minutes, someone in Olmsted County needs a blood transfusion. Blood is also used for premature babies, postpartum mothers, cancer patients and surgical patients.

There are two donation sites available: the first floor at Mayo Clinic Hilton Building at 210 Second St. SW and at room M-86 on the main floor of the Joseph Building at Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys at 1216 Second St. SW.

Donation hours at the Hilton Building are Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. On April 14, 2022, donors will be able to give blood from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Hours at the Joseph Building at Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Donors can call 507-284-4475 to schedule a blood donation appointment.