99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Winona area Youth Conservation Corps seeking youth applicants for summer positions

The three positions run from June 20 to Aug. 11, 2023.

Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge Youth Job.png
While working along the Mississippi River, a youth employee cares for a duck. The Winona District of the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge is hiring youth to work on a Youth Conservation Corps in summer 2023.
Contributed / Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge
By Staff reports
March 09, 2023 01:14 PM

WINONA — An adventure in the great outdoors is being offered to youth this summer.

The Winona District of the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge is looking to hire three high school age students who will work on a Youth Conservation Corps crew. The YCC program runs from June 20 to Aug. 11, 2023.

The positions aim to develop an understanding and appreciation of the United States' environment and heritage, according to the organization's press release announcing the positions. Youth, 15-18 years old, will work with agency staff and volunteers on a variety of biological, maintenance and visitor services projects. The job also explores the career field of natural resources.

Also Read

Crew members will work Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. with an hourly pay of the state's minimum wage.

Applications are available online at fws.gov/refuge/upper_mississippi_river and at the Refuge office in Winona, 102 Walnut St., Suite 205. Applications must be postmarked by April 14. The final applicants will be selected in a random drawing and notified by Friday, April 21.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information, contact Winona District manager Mary Stefanski at 507-454-7351.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
080721-RAIN-01726.jpg
Local
Participants sought to provide data about rainfall amounts, climate trends
March 09, 2023 01:41 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
School Closings.png
Weather
Weather-related closings and announcements for Thursday, March 9, 2023
March 09, 2023 11:23 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Jonathan Marquist Payton
Local
Winona man steals car at gun point; consumes meth during 107 MPH police pursuit
March 09, 2023 10:29 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
RCTC wresting
Prep
RCTC wrestling program in great spot after runner-up finish at nationals
March 09, 2023 12:28 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Zachary Koetz
Local
Plainview man sentenced to 30 days in jail for stealing from father
March 09, 2023 10:22 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Gavel
Local
Charges dismissed against Cannon Falls man accused of threatening man who killed his horse with arrow
March 09, 2023 10:17 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Rochester Student School Board
Local
Along program make Rochester Public Schools a case study in 'changed perspectives'
March 09, 2023 07:18 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer