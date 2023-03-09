Winona area Youth Conservation Corps seeking youth applicants for summer positions

WINONA — An adventure in the great outdoors is being offered to youth this summer.

The Winona District of the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge is looking to hire three high school age students who will work on a Youth Conservation Corps crew. The YCC program runs from June 20 to Aug. 11, 2023.

The positions aim to develop an understanding and appreciation of the United States' environment and heritage, according to the organization's press release announcing the positions. Youth, 15-18 years old, will work with agency staff and volunteers on a variety of biological, maintenance and visitor services projects. The job also explores the career field of natural resources.

Crew members will work Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. with an hourly pay of the state's minimum wage.

Applications are available online at fws.gov/refuge/upper_mississippi_river and at the Refuge office in Winona, 102 Walnut St., Suite 205. Applications must be postmarked by April 14. The final applicants will be selected in a random drawing and notified by Friday, April 21.

For more information, contact Winona District manager Mary Stefanski at 507-454-7351.