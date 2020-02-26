WINONA — After some initial push-back by the county's planning commission, the Winona County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved a 1 megawatt solar garden in Rollingstone Township just west of U.S. Highway 61.
The planning commission at its January meeting recommended denying a conditional-use permit for the solar garden, which would produce enough power for approximately 225 homes annually.
"There was some information that got changed," said Commissioner Marcia Ward. "They moved it down the slope so it wasn't in everybody's view shed. There will be some tree plantings. The neighbors said they could live with it."
At the planning commission meeting last month, three neighbors spoke up during the public comment period, all said the solar garden would create an unsightly view from their property. Other concerns included how the solar garden might affect their own property values and whether the solar panels might contain potentially toxic materials.
Ward said that last point is one the county still has not addressed. While all solar projects include conditions for decommissioning after their usually slated 25-year lifespan, "We really haven't addressed recycling," she said.
She compared the recycling issue to the complaints the county board has received concerning manure management from feedlots and associated nitrates in the groundwater. "If a tornado hits one of these solar gardens, how much of that material does it take to contaminate a well?" she said.
The answer, she said, is no one seems to know.
The project, which will be located at the intersection of Steward Valley Road and Minnesota Highway 248 just west of U.S. Highway 61, is being installed by Novel Energy Solutions, a Winona County-based solar company.
The conditional-use permit passed by a unanimous vote after failing 5-3 at the planning commission.
The board also decided to hold a preliminary meeting about the next One Watershed/One Plan region, which will be the Mississippi River-La Crescent watershed that includes the Whitewater River.
The board decided to hold off on applying for a $250,000 state grant to plan the watershed's governance and goals until a preliminary meeting can help staff determine the direction the watershed board will take.
Ward said the county already is dealing with two watershed districts and understands the best practices that can help clean a watershed, so spending taxpayer money just to plan the watershed's goals might not be the best use of state money.