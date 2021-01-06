Winona County Board looks civil compared to past meetings

WINONA — What a difference a couple years make.

At the first meeting of the Winona County Board of Commissioners in 2019, three commissioners who represent the City of Winona battled to seat one of their own as chairwoman of the board then — as was recently ruled in a district court case against the county — colluded with an outside organization to place biased individuals on the county's Board of Adjustments.

During Tuesday's meeting, the board voted to allow Commissioner Marcia Ward to continue as chairwoman, a post she also held in 2020. After Ward nominated Commissioner Steve Jacob for the post — the nomination was not seconded — Commissioner Chris Meyer then nominated Ward, and the motion passed unanimously.

As for the BOA, Robert Redig was reappointed unanimously. Jordan Potter was nominated and approved by a 3-2 vote, with Meyer joining Jacob and Ward. Then Kelsey Fitzgerald was approved with a 4-1 vote, with Jacob voting against.

The commissioners then filled spots on several other citizen boards, including the Health and Human Services Advisory Board, the EDA, the Extension Committee, and Parks and Environment. The board recommended advertising for applicants for the Personnel Board of Appeals, the Planning Commission, and the Stockton-Rollingstone-Minnesota City Watershed District.

In other business, the county board agreed to hold a future discussion on workplace policies. Commissioner Jacob voted against adding the discussion to a future agenda. The board also agreed to hold a discussion on the process of talking about the balance between social services and criminal justice services.

"What I am looking for is to ask staff to put together some proposals for us," Meyer said, referring to recent discussions on jail size and alternatives to incarceration. "Maybe a listening session. I want to hear what they have to say, I want to give them a forum."

Ward suggested including input from the state's Department of Corrections and looking at successful criminal justice diversion programs across the state of Minnesota.

During public comments, Bonnie Hannack, of Winona, said the outcry heard at a December meeting concerning the cost of a new jail and the desire by some to find alternatives to incarceration needs to be taken seriously.

Furthermore, the Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee is not the arm of the county to lead the discussion for social solutions.

"Because you have chosen to separate the conversations, you need to understand both," Hannack said.

The other voice during the public comment period came from Winona Area Public Schools Board Member Tina Lehnertz, who chastised the county board over the recent ruling against the county concerning its collusion against Daley Farm of Lewiston.

"You have an obligation to do the best based on facts," Lehnertz said. "The Daleys didn’t have a chance. Your board did nothing to stop that. This is an example of government corruption."