Winona County Board special election set for next year following Steve Jacob's election to Minnesota House

Jacob will continue his duties as District 3's county commissioner up until he is sworn into the Minnesota House of Representatives in January 2023.

Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
November 09, 2022 03:38 PM
WINONA — In Tuesday's general election, Winona County Commissioner Steve Jacob, GOP, defeated DFLer Elise Diesslin to earn the District 20B seat in the Minnesota House. Because Jacob's seat on the Winona County Board of Commissioners wasn't on the ballot this year, the county will hold a special election to replace Jacob after he leaves the board to join the state Legislature.

Per Winona County Auditor-Treasurer Sandra Suchla, a special election for the District 3 seat will fall on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. If more than two candidates file to run for the seat, the May 9 election will become a primary election. The two candidates who earn the most votes would then proceed to a special general election on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.

A special election is required for Jacob's seat under Minnesota law because the remainder of his board term is longer than one year, according to Suchla.

Jacob's automatic resignation from the board will occur when he takes the oath of office as a state representative on Jan. 3, 2023. Jacob said he will not resign early.

"I'll serve every day I can," he said. "I have no intention of formally resigning. If that becomes a formality when I'm sworn in at the House, then that's how that will play out."

Jacob called his imminent departure from the county board "very bittersweet."

"We ran very vigorous campaigns to become elected to the county board, and I've cherished that position," Jacob said. "I will definitely miss holding my seat on the Winona County Board of Commissioners, and we'll certainly look to put somebody in behind me who is equally as qualified and will do a great job."

Aside from the upcoming special election, the Winona County Board's status quo remained as consistent as possible through this election. Per the latest results from the Minnesota Secretary of State's office, Commissioners Chris Meyer and Marcia Ward succeeded in their re-election bids, and Dwayne Voegeli, who has served on the county board before, won the District 2 seat being vacated by Commissioner Marie Kovecsi's retirement. Commissioner Greg Olson's District 4 seat was not on the 2022 ballot.

Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
Dené K. Dryden is the Post Bulletin's region reporter, covering the greater Rochester area. Before joining the Post Bulletin in 2022, she attended Kansas State University and served as an editor for the student newspaper, the Kansas State Collegian, and news director for Wildcat 91.9, K-State's student radio station. Readers can reach Dené at ddryden@postbulletin.com.
