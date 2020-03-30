WINONA — With the anticipation that the Winona County Fair will proceed as normal, the Winona County Fair Board is asking for nominations for the best residents of Winona County.
The board is seeking nominations in the following categories: Hall of Fame, King and Queen, and Outstanding Senior Citizen. The 162nd Winona County Fair is scheduled for July 8-12 in St. Charles.
The Hall of Fame includes individuals who volunteer in their communities or at the fair, represent agriculture, serve a role in county government or have been or are an integral part of the business community of Winona County. Five Hall of Fame honorees will be recognized at the fair.
The King and Queen may be couples or individuals. The board is looking for people who have a strong connection with the Winona County Fair, and who would enjoy “reigning” during the five-day run of the fair.
The Outstanding Senior Citizens award will honor one male and one female who will represent Winona County at the Minnesota State Fair 2020 Outstanding Senior Citizen Competition. Nominees must be age 70 by June 1 and must do volunteer activity that is unpaid and demonstrates a commitment to their local community. The volunteer activity must be done after reaching the age of 65.
Nominations should be mailed to Winona County Fair, P.O. Box 646, St. Charles, MN 55972 or e-mailed to winonacountyfair@juno.com and must be received by April 24. Nominators must include their name, address and phone number, and a written statement why the individuals should be considered. An address and phone number is also required for each nominee.