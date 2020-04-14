WINONA — The Winona County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved a measure to temporarily waive penalties and interest for businesses and individuals who do not make their property tax payments on time.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the county has recognized that property owners and businesses have suffered significant income loss due to the slowdown of the economy.
The county collects property taxes not just for its own levies but for all taxing entities – school districts, townships, cities – in the county.
"I support this," said Commissioner Chris Meyer. "But I'm concerned about the other jurisdictions that rely on this money."
Winona County Auditor-Treasurer Sandra Suchla said she did contact the other taxing jurisdictions in the county, and about a third of them responded. Two said they had concerns about funds not being collected. How much those jurisdictions might need if funds run short, Suchla said she did not know.
Commissioner Steve Jacob said he'd talked with constituents in his rural districts and heard concerns about making property tax payments while their income is down.
"It's affecting everyone," Jacob said, adding that, like the county, cities, school boards and townships also have reserve funds. "What, other than right now, will ever be considered an emergency? A lot of them do their financials like we do. They have pretty good reserves."
The abatement of penalties and interest for payments due May 15 will essentially make those payments due July 15, according to the resolution. This will extend to all property tax payments except those made through escrow accounts, which are about 30 percent of the payments the county receives, Suchla said.
Commissioner Marie Kovecsi said her only concern was that by kicking payments down the road, taxpayers could find themselves with something akin to a balloon mortgage payment in July.
County Administrator Ken Fritz said any individual or business that can make their payments should, though the resolution, which passed unanimously, does not have a way to encourage taxpayers to make their payments on time.
"We just heard (Health and Human Services Director) Karen Sanness talk about the mental health of people," said Commissioner Marcia Ward. "If we can relieve one source of stress for people, we should."