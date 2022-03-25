Winona County residents sign on against Daley Farms case for expansion

LEWISTON — A trio of Winona County residents have asked to join the defendant's side in a case brought by Daley Farms against Winona County.

Calling themselves "Defenders of Drinking Water," the trio – who are not named individually in court filings – points to the number of wells with high concentrations of nitrates in Winona County, and the county's karst geology as points of concern.

That concern, they say, is that if Daley Farms is allowed to expand its operation, the additional manure produced by an additional 3,000 or so cows will degrade water quality in Winona County. The project includes a manure management plan that would spread the waste from all those cows over nearly 4,200 acres.

For Daley Farms, the supplemental complaint they filed Feb. 18, 2022, points to a repeat of the 2019 problem. In that instance, First District Court Judge Kevin Mark ruled that three members of the Winona County Board of Adjustments had expressed prejudice against Daley Farms' requested variance from the county's 1,500 animal unit cap.

"(T)he record is clear that they got placed on the Board of Adjustment in a conscious manner with aforethought to oppose a particular application for variance that was going to come before them." Mark wrote, adding that the decision against Daley Farms' variance application "is so severely tainted by members of the Board of Adjustment that it can’t stand."

The Daleys, in their new supplemental complaint, argue that the three members of the Winona County Board of Commissioners who first conspired to load the BOA with biased members in January 2019 ahead of the first variance hearing had again done the same thing ahead of the December 2021 variance rehearing.

"There’s a history of the county commissioners doubling down on Land Stewardship members on the board of adjustments," said Ben Daley, co-owner and operator at Daley Farms.

Daley noted that not one but two Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Commissioners – both nominated by different governors – approved the Daleys' environmental assessment worksheet, ruling that the planned dairy expansion project offered no significant environmental hazards.

In fact, Daley Farms uses soil regenerative and clean water practices that exceed those recommended by Land Stewardship Project.

For example, Daley said, the 85% of their farm is covered in green – alfalfa, pasture and cover crops – a number that exceeds LSP's recommendation of 35% green cover on farmland.

Still, he said, the organization tells its members and anyone else who will listen that the Daleys are out to ruin water in Winona County.

"They focus on water because when they say something about us and water, it gets more traction than us saying a positive thing," Daley said.

Aaron Klemz, chief strategy officer for the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy, an agency supporting the defendants, said his agency is involved because it sees a risk to water quality.

But he's also concerned that the county's local ordinance – the animal unit cap – is not being upheld.

"Local communities should be able to put up controls that are specific to their geology,” Klemz said.

Klemz said the Daleys knew about the animal unit cap long before making their plans to expand their farm to nearly four times that allowed by the cap. And while ordinances have standards that must be met for a variance, the Daleys have not shown their request meets those standards.

Still, Daley said he's hopeful the court will order the county to grant the variance – something Judge Mark was reluctant to do – because as long as the county commissioners are aligned against the variance request, he believes they'll keep putting LSP members who are prejudiced against the variance back on the board of adjustments.

"Every person who has said no to our project has been a Land Stewardship member," Ben Daley said. "Everyone who has approved it is not a Land Stewardship member. They can’t afford to have anyone who’s not a Land Stewardship member on there because they can’t afford the risk of it passing."