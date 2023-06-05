Winona County will dismiss petition for protection for Madeline Kingsbury kids

WINONA, Minn. — Winona County will end up dismissing a petition for protection for the children of Madeline Kingsbury that was filed in Winona County District Court following her disappearance about two months ago.

In a joint agreement between the children's father, Adam Fravel, and Winona County, Fravel admitted that the children are in need of protection or services due to the abandonment of their guardian, and the county agreed to dismiss and not pursue the petition under the grounds that the children are exposed to criminal activity in their home or that the children are lacking in care due to a guardian or parent unwilling to provide care.

Kingsbury was reported missing March 31, 2023. Police have called her disappearance suspicious and have asked for help from the public multiple times in finding her.

Winona County took custody of the children in April. The children are currently residing with their mother's parents, Cathy and David Kingsbury, who, like the children's father, do not have legal custody over the children. The elder Kingsburys, who filed a motion as a third party in the protection petition, objected to the deal between Fravel and the county.

Fravel has been allowed supervised parenting time with the children, which will continue under the current agreement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fravel filed a petition to award himself full legal and physical custody of his children, ages 5 and 2 years old, in Winona County District Court on Monday. The Kingsburys are listed as respondents in that filing, along with Madeline Kingsbury and Winona County Health and Human Services.

After temporary custody is awarded to either Fravel or the Kingsburys in the separate custody case, Winona County will dismiss the petition for protection.

Fravel has denied any involvement in Madeline Kingsbury's disappearance and said he is cooperating with law enforcement. Police have said they do not have a suspect in the case and have not accused Fravel of any wrongdoing.