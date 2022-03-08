Winona couple loses $375 in iPhone sale scam

ROCHESTER — A Winona couple, and at least two other people, are out money after their attempted purchase of an iPhone turned out to be a scam.

The Rochester police received a report around noon on Sunday, March 6, 2022, from a 25-year-old Winona man and his 25-year-old girlfriend that the pair had just been scammed out of $375, according to Rochester police Lt. Tom Faudskar.

The couple met a man in the 1000 block of 21st Street Southeast to purchase an iPhone 13. The phone was given to the couple to confirm that it worked. When the couple determined it worked, they paid the man $375 for the phone, which then rang.

The man took the phone back to answer the call and said it was his mom and that she forgot to delete something off the phone. The man then left with the phone and the money.

Faudskar said this is the third such scam with two previous incidents with the same details, occurring in the same area, being reported to police on Feb. 1 and Feb. 19, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident is under investigation.