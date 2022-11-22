SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Winona Health Hospice hosting grief program on Dec. 8

The free program, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., will discuss tips for coping with various social situations and even finding glimmers of joy.

Winona Health Hospice is offering a special program for people experiencing grief on Dec. 8, 2022.
By Staff reports
November 22, 2022 09:08 AM
WINONA — The holidays can bring a new sense of loss for people who have lost a family member or friend.

People who are experiencing grief are welcome to a special program with Winona Health Hospice on Dec. 8. The free program, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., will discuss tips for coping with various social situations and even finding glimmers of joy.

The program is open to all. "How to Make it Through the Holidays" will be in the Great Hall at the Watkins mansion, adjacent to Senior Living at Watkins, 175 East Wabasha St., Winona.

To RSVP, contact Winona Area Hospice at 507-457-4468 or mkromrey@winonahealth.org.

By Staff reports
