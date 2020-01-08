WINONA — Stakeholders from across Winona County came together Tuesday night to start looking for solutions to the county's shortage of child care.
"Parents are struggling to find quality care, to find the right spot at the right age for their child and find affordable child care," said Ann Riebel, director of Community Education for the Winona Area Public Schools.
According to a report by First Children's Finance, a Minneapolis-based nonprofit that works to help small businesses in the child care field, Winona County has a shortage of 515 to 568 child care slots. Furthermore, 31 percent of that shortage is among infants and toddlers, the ages of children that come with the highest amount of regulation.
Kelly Dicke, director of Central Lutheran Child Care in Winona, said infant care is the largest need in the community.
"Part of the problem is there is not an infant program that is profitable," said Dicke, who has worked in the child care industry for 30 years. "So it's hard to have people buy into opening infant care when you know you're not going to make a profit."
The problem is that, at child care centers, the ratio of children to adults gets smaller the younger the child. For infants, there can only be four children for each adult in the room. For children ages 2-5 years, that ratio goes to 10 children for every one adult.
Dicke said the school-based pre-K programs are taking those profitable child care kids ages 2 through 5 away from child care providers.
"My hope is there are options for parents to choose from," Dicke said. "In this community, if you get a spot for infant care, you're one of the lucky ones."
Dena Degnan, who operates an in-home child care business, said she knows of a woman who is a month pregnant and already looking for child care.
"For in-home providers, how do we hold a spot for a year if she takes a three-month maternity leave?" Degnan asked.
Dicke said her business is booked for infant slots through spring 2021, which means they've taken requests from several children not even born and, in some cases, get requests from parents who have not even conceived a child yet.
Degnan said she'd like to start taking more infants, but is only licensed to take up to three younger than 2. In total, she can take up to 10 children, including five between the ages of 2 and 5, and two who are 5 or older.
"I'd give up the school-age kids to take more infants," she said.
In addition to the shortage of infant care, other issues discussed included the low pay for employees in the industry and long hours, especially for home-based child care business owners. Several people also noted that the paperwork required to comply with state regulations can be burdensome.
"It's a long, hard day," Dicke said, referring to the work done by at-home child care operators. "A lot of them start at 6 in the morning and they go to 5 at night. They're really sacrificing a lot to love the community's children."