Winona man detained by Russian troops released; Klobuchar to hold press conference
Tyler Jacob, a 28-year-old Winona man, was detained by Russian troops roughly two weeks ago while fleeing Ukraine.
MINNEAPOLIS — A Winona man who was detained by Russian troops while attempting to flee Ukraine has been released, according to a news release from Senator Amy Klobuchar's office on Friday, March 25, 2022.
Twenty-eight-year-old Tyler Jacob was traveling on a bus with other foreigners fleeing Ukraine when Russian forces detained him at a checkpoint in Crimea on Sunday, March 13, 2022.
The news release states Jacob has been safely reunited with his wife and daughter.
Klobuchar will be hosting a virtual press conference at 6 p.m. CT with Jacob's mother, Tina Hauser, and his father, John Quinn, to announce his release.
This is a developing story. Watch PostBulletin.com for updates.
