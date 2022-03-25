Winona man detained by Russian troops released; Klobuchar to hold press conference

MINNEAPOLIS — A Winona man who was detained by Russian troops while attempting to flee Ukraine has been released, according to a news release from Senator Amy Klobuchar's office on Friday, March 25, 2022.

Twenty-eight-year-old Tyler Jacob was traveling on a bus with other foreigners fleeing Ukraine when Russian forces detained him at a checkpoint in Crimea on Sunday, March 13, 2022.

The news release states Jacob has been safely reunited with his wife and daughter.

Klobuchar will be hosting a virtual press conference at 6 p.m. CT with Jacob's mother, Tina Hauser, and his father, John Quinn, to announce his release.

