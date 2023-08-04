Winona man injured in motorcycle crash on Highway 61

GOODVIEW, Minn. — A Winona man was injured in a crash Thursday evening, Aug. 3, 2023, in Goodview.

A 2012 Harley Davidson Touring motorcycle and a 2000 Ford F250 pickup truck were traveling north on U.S. Highway 61 when they collided. The motorcycle crashed into the median and rolled, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The motorcycle rider, 32-year-old Joshua James Franzwa of Winona, had non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to Winona Health, according to the report.

The Ford driver, 31-year-old Barry G. Will of Boulder Junction, Wisconsin, was not injured.

The Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Goodview Police Department, Winona Area Ambulance and Winona Fire Department also responded to the scene.