Winona man injured in motorcycle, deer collision

HOMER TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A Winona man was injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 61 on Thursday morning, June 15, 2023.

The 2003 Honda VT1100 motorcycle was traveling north on Highway 61 when it collided with a deer near Bunnell House Road, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

Donald Gale Brown, 56, was transported to Winona Health Hospital with nonlife threatening injuries.

The Winona County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.