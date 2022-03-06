SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Winona man killed in crash with semi Saturday morning

A 29-year-old Winona man was southbound on U.S. Highway 61 in Richmond Township around 8:50 a.m., Saturday, March 5, 2022, when his 2013 Chevrolet Silverado crossed the center median and collided with a northbound 2020 Volvo semi.

pickwick fire and rescue.jpg
One person was killed in a crash between a pickup truck and semi on Highway 61 east of Winona on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Contributed / Pickwick Fire and Rescue
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
March 06, 2022 10:27 AM
DAKOTA, Minn. — A 29-year-old Winona man was killed Saturday morning, March 5, 2022, in a collision with a semi.

Jason Taylor Kamrowski died following the crash on northbound U.S. Highway 61, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

Kamrowski was southbound on the highway in Richmond Township around 8:50 a.m. when his 2013 Chevrolet Silverado crossed the center median and collided with a northbound 2020 Volvo semi.

The driver of the semi, 61-year-old Darren Ray Bloomstrand, of Plum City, Wisc., was uninjured. He was wearing a seat belt.

The state patrol was assisted in its response by the Winona County Sheriff's Office, Dakota Fire, Nodine Fire, Pickwick Fire, La Crescent Fire and Tri-state Ambulance.

This is the fourth fatal crash on Highway 61 this year, according to data available from the Minnesota State Patrol.

On Jan. 11, a 53-year-old Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin woman was killed in a crash with another vehicle on Highway 61 and Minnesota Highway 43. On Feb. 19, a 20-year-old Stevens Point, Wisc., woman was killed when the car she was riding in was struck by a wrong way driver on Highway 61 and Minnesota Highway 43. That driver, Adam Samuel Anderson , has been charged with felony criminal vehicular homicide and gross misdemeanor criminal vehicular operation. On Feb. 23, a 29-year-old Winona woman died as a result of injuries she sustained in a crash with a semi at Highway 61 just south of Sugar Loaf View Road.

