Winona man lit house on fire and offered weed to first responders, police say

WINONA — A 37-year-old Winona man is facing arson and drug charges for allegedly lighting his house on fire and then offering several officers bags filled with marijuana, according to new charges filed in Winona County District Court.

Matthew Ryan Nguyen is charged with first-degree arson and fifth-degree controlled substance, both felonies. He is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 30.

Nguyen is facing several other charges in six other unrelated cases in Winona County related to driving after his license was revoked, driving under the influence and trespassing. He has two other felony drug convictions in Winona County.

According to the criminal complaint for his most recent charges:

Members of the Winona Fire Department were dispatched to Winona residence Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, to a report of a house fire.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the fire department and police arrived, Nguyen, the primary resident, told the dispatcher that he put the fire out.

While standing in front of his residence, Nguyen offered several police officers bags he referred to as marijuana "as if they were a gift," reads part of the complaint.

One officer accepted and secured it as evidence.

"The defendant repeated this to other officers on scene. Besides the bags the defendant handed out to officers, the defendant was still pulling out bags of marijuana from his vest pockets," reads part of the complaint.

Police estimated Nguyen had about six bags of marijuana on or around himself and found more within his home. The total weight of the suspected marijuana was 392.25 grams.

Police described Nguyen as cooperative and admitted to starting the living room floor on fire.

“I poured gas on the carpet and throw a cigarette on it,” he told law enforcement.

He later recanted that statement and said he just wanted a better home.

ADVERTISEMENT

The condition of the home, described as having broken windows and in complete disarray, would likely require a city inspection.

A portion of the living room floor appeared to be burnt and there was a strong odor of lighter fluid inside the residence.