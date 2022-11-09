SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Winona man sentenced to 4 years in prison for drunken crash that killed Wisconsin woman

Adam Samuel Anderson, 36, of Winona, was convicted of driving the wrong way down U.S. Highway 61 in the early morning hours of Feb. 19, 2022, when he struck a vehicle head-on, killing Hannah Alyce Goman, 20, of Stevens Point, Wisconsin.

Adam Samuel Anderson.
Adam Samuel Anderson.
Contributed / Winona County Sheriff's Office
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
November 09, 2022 02:29 PM
ROCHESTER — A Winona man convicted of being over twice the legal limit when he struck another vehicle head-on and killed a passenger was sentenced to 48 months in prison in Winona County District Court on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.

Adam Samuel Anderson, 36, will spend two-thirds of his sentence in prison and, with good behavior, will serve one-third of his sentence on supervised probation. He was also ordered by District Judge Nancy Buytendorp to provide a DNA sample. Anderson was credited four days for time served.

Winona State University student Hannah Alyce Goman, 20, of Stevens Point, Wisconsin, died at the hospital from injuries she sustained in the crash.

Anderson submitted a Norgaard plea in August 2022, admitting that though he did not remember the circumstances of the offenses, there was sufficient evidence for a jury to find him guilty.

"The harm done in this case is unfathomable," Buytendorp said in court before sentencing.

Dozens of victim impact statements were submitted to the court, and some family and friends read them in court, often choking back tears while doing so. The statements painted Goman as a kind person who wanted to help people and eventually become a social worker.

"What I'm truly going to miss is I'll never get another hug or kiss (from Goman)," Linda Carlson, Goman's aunt said in court.

Goman's family were in town that weekend, staying at a hotel almost across the street from the scene of the crash. Carlson described having to get the car keys from the vehicle in order to move it and having to call family and friends about the crash.

Several co-workers and family members also spoke to Anderson's character, often citing his dedication to faith and his remorse for what happened.

"How do I put into words how sad we are? How ashamed we are?" Trena Anderson, Adam Anderson's wife and passenger at the time of the crash, said in court.

Anderson's defense team argued for a lesser sentence than the 48-months Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines call for, citing his remorse and likely success during and after supervised probation.

The prosecution, led by Assistant Winona County Attorney Kevin Patrick O'Laughlin, said in court that Anderson was seen on video denying multiple times that he was the driver of the 2015 Chevrolet Silverado that ended up driving the wrong way on U.S. Highway 61 in the early morning hours of Feb. 19.

At one point in the back of a squad car, Anderson asked his wife if she would admit to being the driver, O'Laughlin said. She replied that she would but she didn't think police would believe her.

Anderson also refused a preliminary breath test and had to be restrained by six law enforcement officers after a warrant was obtained to perform a blood draw. He said that is was against his religion to have his blood drawn because he was a Christian, according to the criminal complaint.

"This defendant obstructed the police every chance he got," O'Laughlin said in court. "This case cries out for justice."

Buytendorp cited Anderson's lack of cooperation during the investigation and the severity of his crime as reasons to sentence him to 48 months.

Anderson said in court that he spends "every day, every hour," thinking about the crash and the ramifications of his actions. He also said he wanted to work to make sure others were aware of the dangers of drinking and driving.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
