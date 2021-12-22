Winona man sentenced to prison in connection to March 2020 shooting

A Winona man said by law enforcement to be the shooter in a March 2020 incident that injured another man was sentenced Tuesday to 60 months in state prison.

Dashaun Earl Pittman, 23, was sentenced in Olmsted County District Court by Judge Lisa Hayne to 60 months in state prison. He will receive credit for 110 days already served.

Pittman pleaded guilty in August to a felony charge of possession of ammo/any firearm with a conviction or adjudicated delinquent for crime of violence. A second felony charge of second-degree assault was dismissed as part of the plea.

Defense attorney Amanda Lindberg had filed a motion for a downward dispositional departure, which is a sentence other than what is recommended in the state's sentencing guidelines. In the motion, Lindberg argued that Pittman accepted responsibility for the incident. Court records indicate the motion was denied.

Pittman and Davoren Lanell Broussard were arrested March 19, 2020, in the 600 block of Circle Court Southwest in connection to the shooting incident. A 0.40 caliber casing was found outside the home's front door and officers found the gun magazine as well as a black pistol folded into a hand towel placed between a washing machine and dryer.

Pittman, who law enforcement said was the one that plugged the gun's trigger, reportedly told police that the gun went off accidentally, according to court documents.

Broussard entered an Alford plea in November on a charge of threats of violence. He is scheduled to be sentenced on that charge on Jan. 20, 2022.