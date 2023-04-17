Winona police ask property owners to again search their property for Maddi Kingsbury

WINONA, Minn. — Law enforcement is encouraging property owners in Winona, Fillmore and Houston counties to walk their land and check their outbuildings for 26-year-old Madeline Kingsbury who has been missing since March 31.

Kingsbury is a mother of two children, a University of Minnesota graduate student and a Mayo Clinic employee who was last seen at her home in Winona.

"We remain extremely concerned for her safety," Winona Police Chief Tom Williams said in a statement on Monday.

As thousands have aided in the search for Kingsbury, the Winona Police Department is asking property owners to look for anything unusual or out of place on their property.

"The changing weather conditions might reveal new signs that weren't there before. If you find anything concerning, call your local law enforcement agency," the police department said in a statement.

Law enforcement and first responder teams are continuing daily searches based on information from the active investigation and tips from the public. If you would like to share information that is helpful, people can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or submit tips online at crimestoppersmn.org.

There is not a suspect or person of interest, according to the Winona Police Department. Law enforcement is investigating "several paths of inquiry."

The teams have searched on foot, in the water and on helicopters with sonar, submersibles and dog teams. Family and friends also plan searches throughout the area through the Facebook page, Finding Madeline Kingsbury. The group reminds people never to search alone, to stay off private property and to stay safe and hydrated.

"Our thoughts remain with Maddi's friends and family during this difficult time. We are committed to doing everything possible to find her and remain confident we will bring her home," the department said.