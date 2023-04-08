50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Winona Police Chief announces end of organized search parties for missing Winona woman

Winona Police Chief Tom Williams announced the decision after around 2,600 people searched for Madeline Kingsbury Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8.

Madeline Kingsbury Search
Volunteers take part in a coordinated search related to the disappearance of Madeline Kingsbury on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Winona. More than 700 volunteers took part in searches across Southeast Minnesota, according to officials.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Today at 3:32 PM

WINONA – Winona Police Chief Tom Williams announced the “end of the large organized search” for missing 26-year-old Madeline Kingsbury.

In a statement, Williams said around 1,900 people looked for Kingsbury Friday, April 7, with another 700 searching Saturday, April 8.

Kingsbury, a mother of two, hasn’t been seen since March 31, 2023, officials have previously said.

Williams said the large number of volunteers covered more ground in a shorter amount of time than originally expected.

“We want to thank the community for this overwhelming show of support for Maddi and her family, which brings us that much closer to finding her and bringing her home,” Williams said in a statement.

The end of the organized search parties doesn’t mean the end of the search for Kingsbury and the investigation into her disappearance.

339087053_594901576023108_4074480734727876091_n.jpg
Madeline Jane Kingsbury.
Contributed / Winona Police Department

“As we develop new leads and new search areas, teams of law enforcement officers will do targeted searches,” Williams said. “Agents from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension remain on the ground in Winona lending their support and resources to the investigation. Meanwhile, Fillmore and Winona Counties, along with many of our other partners in public safety, are standing by ready to assist at any moment.”

Kingsbury’s family has offered a $50,000 reward for information that leads to finding her.

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
