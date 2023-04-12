Winona police remain confident they will find Maddi Kingsbury

WINONA — Law enforcement has continued its search for missing 26-year-old Madeline Kingsbury, following the end of large organized searches over the weekend, according to a statement from the Winona Police Department.

"We have had two goals since we learned Maddi was missing: bring her home and if warranted, hold accountable the person or persons responsible for her disappearance," part of the statement reads.

Kingsbury was last seen around 10 a.m. March 31 by the father of their two children at her Winona home when he left in her van, a dark blue Chrysler Town & Country minivan, according to Winona Police Chief Tom Williams. When the father returned later that day, Kingsbury was not home, Williams said.

"We're overwhelmed by the dedication and tangible expressions of love demonstrated by the huge circle of warriors she unknowingly gathered around her — her sorority sisters, coworkers at Mayo Clinic and other places, fellow students from her days at Winona State, other moms and her many, many friends, acquaintances and people whose lives she's touched," a statement released by the Kingsbury family states. "We will continue to search for Madeline. We will not give up and our family will come out the other side of this forever changed but forever grateful for the tireless dedication of so many helpers."

More than 100 public safety personnel have conducted targeted searches in Winona and Fillmore counties since last weekend based on tips and information found through their investigation. There have also been numerous search warrants that law enforcement has executed.

Kingsbury's disappearance is considered involuntary and suspicious, Williams said, and police are examining all possibilities, including foul play. Her van is believed to have been parked at her residence from 1:30 p.m. onward, and there is no evidence she left the residence on foot or in another vehicle.

The Kingsbury family's statement describes the toll this episode has taken.

Law enforcement is asking for any tips from the public regarding Kingsbury, who is a University of Minnesota graduate student and a Mayo Clinic employee.

Anyone with information can call 1-800-222-TIPS or go online to crimestoppersmn.org .

Kingsbury was last seen at her Winona home and was supposed to show up for work the morning of March 31 but didn't, according to the Winona Police Department. Several calls and messages from family and friends went unanswered, and she did not show up to pick up her two children from day care.

Law enforcement found Kingsbury's cell phone, jacket, wallet and ID during a search of her home.

Her minivan has been taken and processed for evidence by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which is working with local enforcement.

"We understand just how much the community wants answers and we are asking everyone to be patient as the investigative process unfolds. We remain confident we will find Maddi and bring her home to her family," the department statement reads.

Full Kingsbury family statement:

"Nothing in life prepares you for this. The disappearance of our daughter and sister has been a waking nightmare with no respite. In the days and nights since Madeline disappeared, the immediate family and extended family have, collectively and individually, been experiencing emotions and trials that someone who has never been suddenly thrust into this horrific situation could ever imagine.

Eating is a mechanical act we force ourselves to do in order to keep our strength up so we can continue to advocate and search for Madeline. Sleep, if it comes, is fitful and fleeting. I have to think that the only thing that could come close to what we experience is the stress of combat, day after awful day. Initially we were so overwrought that we couldn't bear to look at each other but couldn't bear to look away. There were no words we could say to comfort each other and we felt alone and frantic. In the days since the family has circled the wagons and gathered from near and across the world. We will find Madeline. This is our mission and we will not falter.

We're private people finding ourselves thrust into the national limelight at the most traumatic time in our lives. We don't seek to draw attention to ourselves but, of course, want everyone everywhere to know about Madeline so we can reunite her with her children.

Members of our family and close friends coordinate closely with law enforcement and send out search teams day after day, every day.

From time to time and as we see the need we use social media to encourage and inform the large groups of volunteers helping us search for Madeline. We're overwhelmed by the dedication and tangible expressions of love demonstrated by the huge circle of warriors she unknowingly gathered around her - her sorority sisters, coworkers at Mayo Clinic and other places, fellow students from her days at Winona State, other moms and her many, many friends, acquaintances and people whose lives she's touched.

We will continue to search for Madeline. We will not give up and our family will come out the other side of this forever changed but forever grateful for the tireless dedication of so many helpers - friends and relatives, people in law enforcement, other first responders, social workers, case workers, legal professionals, child advocates and many, many more."