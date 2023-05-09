99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Winona State University President Scott Olson named new chancellor of Minnesota State

Scott Olson has served as WSU president since 2012.

Scott Olson.jpg
Scott Olson.
Contributed
Matthew Stolle
By Matthew Stolle
Today at 11:42 AM

ST. PAUL — Scott Olson, president of Winona State University, has been named the new chancellor of Minnesota State’s higher education system, it was announced Tuesday, May 9.

The appointment was made Tuesday by the system’s board of trustees after a monthslong national search.

“Scott has deep roots in Minnesota State and is known throughout the system as a collaborative and strategic leader,” said Roger Moe, Minnesota State board chair. “He has amassed an outstanding reputation in every role he has played, and has the skills needed to build a common vision of what Minnesota can become.”

Olson has served as president of Winona State University for more than a decade. During his tenure, WSU developed a number of initiatives including Education Village, a project to provide flexible, integrated learning space for teachers, students and school professionals. The school has appeared in several regional rankings for “Top 40 institutions” in the Midwest.

Olson also brought a personal touch to his leadership style, serving as a guest DJ at the college radio station KQAL where he would tell stories and spin an eclectic repertoire of songs, from bubble gum songs to ballads and rock classics.

"I'd say that the songs I've probably most drawn to are songs that tell stories," Olson said at the time. "I have a heavy, heavy need for stories."

Olson said he was humbled by his appointment to be the next chancellor of Minnesota State, a system that includes 26 colleges and seven universities with 54 campuses throughout the state.

“I will work diligently to meet the opportunities as well as the challenges that lie ahead,” Olson said. “What our colleges and universities do every day is nothing short of remarkable, and I look forward to working collaboratively with our faculty, staff, business partners, community leaders, and especially our students, towards a prosperous, inclusive, and innovative future.”

Olson was one of two finalists for the chancellor post, after the current occupant, Devinder Malhotra, announced plans for his retirement. The other finalist was Tonjanita “Tonja” Johnson, who serves as senior vice chancellor for academic and student affairs at the University of Alabama system.

Olson will begin his tenure on July 1.

Matthew Stolle has been a Post Bulletin reporter since 2000 and covered many of the beats that make up a newsroom. In his first several years, he covered K-12 education and higher education in Rochester before shifting to politics. He has also been a features writer. Today, Matt jumps from beat to beat, depending on what his editor and the Rochester area are producing in terms of news. Readers can reach Matthew at 507-281-7415 or mstolle@postbulletin.com.
