Winona State University requires masks for everyone

WINONA -- Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 4, Winona State University will require masks and face coverings, the university said in a news release Tuesday.

All students, faculty and staff, and visitors-- including contractors, service providers, vendors, suppliers, camp participants and the general public -- are required to use a cloth face covering that covers both the nose and mouth in all public indoor spaces on university campuses and properties in both Winona and Rochester, including leased facilities, transit shelters and university shuttles.

The guidance applies to all individuals, regardless of their vaccination status.

This protocol will remain in effect through the first several weeks of the fall semester in order to arrest the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The university said it will adjust the requirements as needed.