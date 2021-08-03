SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News

Winona State University requires masks for everyone

The guidance applies to all individuals, regardless of their vaccination status.

091020.N.RPB.WINONASTATE.038.jpg
Students walk on campus on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Winona State University. WSU is under a two-week quarantine as of Tuesday, through Sept. 22, due to an increase in COVID-19 cases. All non-essential campus activities are canceled through Sept. 22. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)
By Post Bulletin staff reports
August 03, 2021 12:21 PM
WINONA -- Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 4, Winona State University will require masks and face coverings, the university said in a news release Tuesday.

All students, faculty and staff, and visitors-- including contractors, service providers, vendors, suppliers, camp participants and the general public -- are required to use a cloth face covering that covers both the nose and mouth in all public indoor spaces on university campuses and properties in both Winona and Rochester, including leased facilities, transit shelters and university shuttles.

The guidance applies to all individuals, regardless of their vaccination status.

This protocol will remain in effect through the first several weeks of the fall semester in order to arrest the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The university said it will adjust the requirements as needed.

